5 Dietitian-Approved Italian Pantry Staples for Easy Meals

Italians are known for their cooking, particularly the delicious meals that bring people together. Still, many people do not associate Italian American cuisine with healthy eating. They are more likely to think of eggplant Parmesan, cacio e pepe, pasta puttanesca or fettuccine alfredo.

However, many traditional Italian dishes begin with a few simple, nourishing ingredients that come together to create a balanced and flavorful meal.

Growing up, my mom always had a pantry stocked with ingredients that she could easily turn into a lunch, dinner or impromptu antipasto for anyone who randomly stopped by.

Here are five Italian American pantry staples I always keep on hand, along with favorites from fellow registered dieticians.

Extra virgin olive oil

Extra-virgin olive oil adds flavor and heart-healthy fats.

Olive oil lends itself to many different dishes. Using it can add flavor to simple vegetable sautés but also provide healthy omega-3 fatty acids. “It's rich in heart healthy monounsaturated fats and also provides antioxidant compounds,” says registered dietitian Samantha DeVito, MS, RD, CDN. “I use it all the time for roasting vegetables, making homemade dressings and marinades or simply drizzling over a finished dish.”

Registered dietitian Angela DeBartolome, MS, RD, says one of her favorite ways to use it is a family dish is pasta aglio e olio. DeBartolome explains, “Olive oil is tossed with garlic, parsley, and a dash of red pepper flakes (if you like a little heat), then tossed with pasta.”

Boxed pasta

Boxed pasta is the foundation for countless easy meals.

Pasta is a no-brainer Italian staple because it can be served for lunch or dinner with a variety of sauces and sides. The “pastabilities” are endless. But it really can be a vehicle for a balanced meal. “Pasta provides carbohydrates for energy,” says Kimberly Mania, PSM, RDN. Mania suggests pairing pasta with peas, a simple meal her grandmother used to make. “Peas add fiber, plant-based protein, vitamins, and minerals,” says Mania.

“Starches and grains are an important part of a balanced diet,” says registered dietitian Fiona Carbone. “Try choosing whole grain pasta for more fiber, vitamins, and minerals.”

Canned chickpeas

Canned chickpeas are a convenient source of protein and fiber.

Chickpeas are a shelf-stable, high-protein ingredient used in many Italian dishes, including pasta e ceci. “Chickpeas are rich in plant-based protein and fiber, both of which help us feel satisfied and keep our blood sugar stable,” says Katelyn Colantonio, MS, RDN, LDN.

“Canned chickpeas are a great budget friendly and shelf stable food to keep in your home,” say registered dietitian Fiona Carbone. They are a terrific, healthful choice. “One cup of canned chickpeas provides 12 grams of protein and 8 grams of dietary fiber,” says Carbone. She enjoys using chickpeas in recipes such as Marry Me Chickpeas or just in simple homemade creamy tomato sauce with some roasted veggies on the side.

Canned black olives

Black olives add mild flavor and beneficial fats to meals.

Just like olive oil, olives add healthy fats to meals. “Canned olives are an easy way to add a lot of flavor to a dish while also providing beneficial unsaturated fats and plant compounds,” says DeVito. She has used them in Mediterranean-style salads, pasta dishes and grain bowls. She says they are an easy ingredient to keep on hand when a meal needs a little extra flavor.

“Black olives in particular have a much more mild flavor compared to other olives, such as kalamata or green olives, making them much more versatile” says Mandy Enright, MS, RDN, RYT, The FOOD + MOVEMENT® Dietitian. Enright likes to make an easy antipasto snack plate with black olives. She pairs them with whole-grain crackers, fresh veggies and sardines or canned tuna.

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Sun-dried tomatoes

Sun-dried tomatoes bring concentrated flavor to simple dishes.

Sundried tomatoes are often used as an addition to meals. They can be bought dried or found in oil. It depends on personal preference and cooking routine when purchasing either one. “Sun dried tomatoes are an easy way to bring bold, rich flavor to all kinds of meals while also providing a ton of nutritional benefits,” says DeBartolome.

“The drying process concentrates lycopene, a powerful antioxidant linked to a variety of health benefits,” says Colantonio. “And if you buy the oil-packed kind, don’t toss that leftover oil - it’s infused with delicious sundried tomato flavor and makes the perfect base for a marinade or salad dressing.”

Bringing it together

What makes all of these ingredients special is that they can all be used together for a simple and satisfying meal. This meal provides carbohydrates from the pasta, protein from the chickpeas and heart-healthy fats from the olives and olive oil. The sun-dried tomatoes add an antioxidant boost. The next time you are at the store, pick up a these pantry staple to whip up dinner when you are in a pinch.