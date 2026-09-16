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Gluten-Free Bruschetta With Roasted Tomatoes

An Italian classic gets an easy, end-of-summer twist.

11:00 AM EDT on September 16, 2026

Gluten-free Focaccia Bruschetta

Gluten-free Focaccia Bruschetta

Inspired by Italy’s bruschetta tradition, these gluten-free focaccia toasts pair crisp, olive oil-brushed bread with creamy stracciatella and sweet roasted cherry tomatoes from the farmers market. They make an easy appetizer or satisfying light lunch and can be topped with any seasonal vegetables you have on hand.

This no-fuss gluten-free focaccia is my everyday go-to. It takes very little time to make, and the technique used is very simple. Its neutral flavor makes it a versatile base for crostini, morning toast or nearly any combination of toppings.

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Gluten-Free Focaccia Bruschetta With Roasted Tomatoes

Recipe by Paola Marocchi
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 ¼ cups 2 ¼ Cup4Cup gluten-free flour

  • 2 cups 2 sparkling water

  • 1 ¾ tsp. 1 ¾ instant yeast

  • 1 ½ tsp. 1 ½ acacia honey

  • 1 ¼ tsp. 1 ¼ salt

  • 2 tbsp. plus 1 tsp. 2 extra virgin olive oil

  • 3-4 tbsp. 3-4 extra virgin olive oil for baking pan and top of focaccia

  • Roasted Tomato and Stracciatella Topping

  • 3 cups 3 farmers market cherry tomatoes

  • 2-3 tbsp. 2-3 extra virgin olive oil for tomatoes, plus more for brushing/drizzling bruschetta

  • salt, to taste

  • pepper, to taste

  • oregano, to taste

  • 1 8 oz. 1 container of stracciatella cheese

  • small bunch of basil leaves

Directions

  • In the bowl of a KitchenAid mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix gluten-free flour, yeast, and salt.
  • Add sparkling water, honey and EVOO (2tbsp. plus 1 tsp.) and mix on medium speed until smooth, approximately 1 ½ minutes.
  • Let dough rest in KitchenAid bowl for 15 minutes, covering the top of the bowl with plastic wrap. Please note dough should be very sticky.
  • Grease the baking pan and carefully pour the dough on it, spreading evenly with a spatula. Cover top of mold loosely with plastic wrap.
  • Allow dough to proof in the mold for at least 45 minutes at room temperature, or until it overflows the mold.
  • Remove the plastic wrap, drizzle remaining EVOO on top of dough. Using your fingertips, gently press dimples into the dough.
  • Bake in a preheated oven at approximately 400 F for about 25-30 minutes, until light golden brown on top and cooked through. Let cool slightly before unmolding.
  • Roasted Tomato and Stracciatella Topping
  • Slice in half and roast the farmers market tomatoes with a couple of tablespoons of EVOO, salt, pepper, and oregano to taste in a 400 F oven until caramelized, turning halfway through.
  • To assemble, spread a spoonful of fresh stracciatella on each warm crostino, top with the roasted tomatoes, and drizzle with a little more. EVOO. Garnish each crostino with a basil leaf.
  • Concurrently, brush 12 slices of gluten-free focaccia with EVOO and toast them until lightly golden in color, flipping halfway through. Bruschetta should be crispy on the edges and meaty inside.
  • To assemble, spread a spoonful of fresh stracciatella on each warm bruschetta, top with the roasted tomatoes and drizzle with a little more EVOO. Garnish each with a basil leaf.

Notes

  • Baking temperature and time are only a guide. Adjust to your oven specifics.

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