Gluten-Free Bruschetta With Roasted Tomatoes

Inspired by Italy’s bruschetta tradition, these gluten-free focaccia toasts pair crisp, olive oil-brushed bread with creamy stracciatella and sweet roasted cherry tomatoes from the farmers market. They make an easy appetizer or satisfying light lunch and can be topped with any seasonal vegetables you have on hand.

This no-fuss gluten-free focaccia is my everyday go-to. It takes very little time to make, and the technique used is very simple. Its neutral flavor makes it a versatile base for crostini, morning toast or nearly any combination of toppings.