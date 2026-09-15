Indian Italian Fusion: How to Make Curry Leaves Aglio e Olio

Indian and Italian cuisines may seem worlds apart, but they have more in common than you might think. Both celebrate simple ingredients, bold flavors, and the idea that a handful of carefully chosen ingredients can transform into something incredibly satisfying.

I love playing with that connection in my kitchen. Growing up in Mumbai and being exposed to so many different cuisines, I naturally gravitate toward food that crosses cultural boundaries. Indian cooking has always been a big part of who I am, but living in the United States and traveling has also made me curious about how those familiar Indian flavors can find a place in other cuisines.

That curiosity led me to curry leaves and aglio e olio.

Aglio e olio is the kind of Italian pasta I love for its simplicity. Olive oil, garlic, chili, and pasta come together to create something greater than the sum of its parts. But I wondered what would happen if I introduced one of the most quintessential South Indian ingredients to this very Italian preparation.

Curry leaves turned out to be a surprisingly perfect fit.

If you've cooked with fresh curry leaves, you know how aromatic they are. They have a distinctive fragrance that is earthy, citrusy, slightly nutty, and almost impossible to replicate with another ingredient. They are used extensively in South Indian cooking, especially in tempering, where fresh leaves are added to hot oil to release their flavor and aroma.

That same technique works beautifully here. When fresh curry leaves hit warm olive oil, they infuse the oil with their incredible fragrance. Add garlic, green chilies, and red pepper flakes, and you have a flavor base that feels familiar to anyone who loves Indian food while still working beautifully with pasta.

Fresh or dried basil adds another layer and helps bridge the Italian and Indian flavors. Cilantro brings freshness, while a generous scattering of pangrattato - homemade seasoned breadcrumbs adds a wonderful crunchy contrast to the silky pasta.

I love that this recipe doesn't try to make Italian food Indian or Indian food Italian. It simply lets the two cuisines meet in the middle.

You can make it with spaghetti, as I do, or use any pasta variety you have in your pantry. Cheese is completely optional and can be regular or vegan, depending on your preference. A splash of reserved pasta water helps everything come together and allows the olive oil to coat the pasta beautifully.

It's quick enough for a weeknight, but distinctive enough to serve when you're entertaining. And perhaps that's what I enjoy most about fusion cooking: sometimes bringing two culinary worlds together creates something neither one could have created alone.

Editor's Note: You can find Priya at her website and follow her on Instagram.

Curry Leaves Aglio e Olio Recipe by Priya Lakshminarayan







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 4 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 15 minutes Ingredients 16 oz. 16 spaghetti

2 tbsp. 2 extra virgin olive oil

8-10 8-10 fresh curry leaves

2 tbsp. 2 garlic, minced

3 3 green chilies, minced

1 tbsp. 1 red pepper flakes

1 tbsp. 1 fresh or dried basil

salt

2 tbsp. 2 cheese, vegan or regular (optional)

2 tbsp. 2 cilantro

1/4 cup 1/4 reserved pasta water

2 tbsp. 2 pangrattato (homemade seasoned breadcrumbs) Directions Cook the spaghetti according to the package directions (before draining, reserve some pasta water).

Heat olive oil in a pan.

Add curry leaves, garlic, green chilies, red pepper flakes, and basil.

Sauté briefly, taking care not to brown the garlic.

Add the cooked spaghetti, salt, cheese (if using), and cilantro.

Toss well, adding a splash of reserved pasta water to bring everything together.

Finish generously with pangrattato, plate up, and serve. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook