Filmmaker Rosemarie Sparacio on “The Forgotten Feast” of San Gennaro

Rosemarie Sparacio is an Italian American filmmaker, director, and producer whose work is rooted in family, culture, and the stories that connect generations. She has directed music videos, documentaries, and digital content, developing a style that blends cinematic storytelling with intimate, human moments. She is also the co-creator of Pina's Kitchen , the popular mother-daughter food and storytelling platform she created alongside her mother, Pina. Their debut cookbook, Ma! What Are We Cooking Today? , will be released in November 2026. Rosemarie is part of the Appetito community , and we sent our Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto , to speak with her about her latest directorial project, The Forgotten Feast.

What is The Forgotten Feast about?

Twenty five years ago, the day before The Feast of San Gennaro was supposed to happen, devastation hit the city in the events of 9/11. Of course, the feast was canceled. The feast is huge for the neighborhood of Little Italy, and there’s a tremendous amount of preparation that goes into getting ready for the feast. The stands were built, and a lot of food was ordered. The community decided to get together and give back to the first responders, of whom they refer to as “Family.” They also sent food down to the "pile," which we now know as Ground Zero, to those who were working tirelessly in removing the enormous debris. The neighborhood got together as Italian Americans do, to feed those in need. The guiding principal is that food can be truly healing.

The Forgotten Feast also takes on another story. As we celebrate 100 years of San Gennaro, it’s important to recognize that without the feast the neighborhood of Little Italy would most likely be gone. All those restaurants and cafes and shops need the revenue from the feast. So, as the Feast of San Gennaro endures so does Manhattan’s Little Italy. This is good for everyone because it’s such an important part of New York’s history and a true destination for residents and tourists.

Whose idea was it to make this film?

Matt and Tina Baione, from Keep Good Company Records. Matt is partners in a law firm, Pitta & Baione . Their primary mission is giving back to those affected by 9/11. They have helped so many people in and around the Little Italy neighborhood as so many who lived and worked there had health issues due to the air quality in the event’s aftermath. Matt wanted to highlight how the neighborhood gave back, and he really wanted to spotlight the people who ran the neighborhood then (and still do know) and kept it going through that tragedy and all of the other challenges faced by this now small enclave.

What is your role and how did you get involved?

I am the director of the documentary. I have worked on multiple projects with Matt and Tina. We connected over social media two years ago. They are great people who truly believe in me and my creative vision. We have become friends and collaborators.

The poster for "The Forgotten Feast."

How long is the film?

The film, once I finish editing ahead of the premiere, will be between 20-24 minutes.

How long was the filmmaking process?

We really pulled this documentary together fairly quickly. Matt organized the interviews, and then over two days we interviewed each subject and captured any necessary B-roll. The editing took a little over a month, which is always the longest part of a documentary process and where the story comes together.

What's the big takeaway from the film with regard to the Italian community?

The biggest takeaway is Italian American resilience. How Italian immigrants overcame so much and kept going and how Italian American communities carry that same spirit of our ancestors. No matter what obstacles, we keep moving forward. We are a resilient and generous community. This is best demonstrated in our love of feeding people in any circumstance. The basis of The Forgotten Feast is evidence of this.

When and where is the premiere?

The premiere is at the Italian American Museum in Little Italy on September 12th at 6:00 pm.

Can I come with some of the Appetito crew?

Absolutely!

When and how can the public watch it?

It will be available on YouTube on September 12.