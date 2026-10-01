The Soul of Pozzallo: Finding Sunday Sauce on the Sicilian Coast

Stepping off the ferry, we were welcomed by a gentle Mediterranean breeze, golden sunlight and the hum of the port of Pozzallo. We were eager to explore Pozzallo, Sicily’s gateway in the south.

Discovering Nonna’s

We walked the hilly streets of Pozzallo to the seaside promenade, looking for lunch, but many of the seaside eateries seemed designed for tourists. We wanted a local’s trattoria. Stepping off the main street onto Via M. Rapisardi, we found Trattoria ’nta Nonna.

Nonna’s interior evokes a Sicilian courtyard. Photo © Kevin Scanlon

Like stepping into Sunday

Nonna’s is known for its traditional Sicilian dishes that have been part of Pozzallo cuisine for decades. These are soul-satisfying comfort foods that you’ll always remember.

Inside, Nonna’s felt inviting and cozy, with décor that honors a Sicilian courtyard. The blue-shuttered windows, balconies, geraniums in window boxes, bougainvillea and hanging laundry made us feel at home and connected to local life. We felt Sicilian.

Immediately, we saw that “nta Nonna’s” (at grandma’s) was part of the neighborhood, an extension of the family home where food equals love, togetherness and goodness.

Tables large and small were being set for lunch. Many had “reserved” signs. We were glad a table was available for us without a reservation.

Explore more of Sicily with Appetito’s guides to the island’s food, restaurants and destinations.

Family treasures of the Pozzallo coast

Nonna’s menu focuses deeply on fresh, seasonal seafood from the generous Mediterranean waters surrounding the island. But you’ll also find local land-based meats, vegetables, dairy, dolce and vino.

Piatto Rustico di Nonna, a platter of Sicilian specialties. Photo © Kevin Scanlon

We started with Piatto Rustico di Nonna (grandma’s rustic platter). This land-based sampler concentrates on Sicilian comfort foods. It typically features bite-size, crunchy arancini filled with warm meat ragù, a traditional sweet-and-sour vegetable caponata, savory quiche and local cured meats.

On the platter, the Polpette della Nonna (locally called prupetti) were tender, tasty and addictive. These delicious bite-size delights are classic, hand-rolled, rustic meatballs made with a family recipe of finely ground meats, Parmigiano-Reggiano, fresh herbs and house-made breadcrumbs. The mixture is tender, almost fluffy. They are simmered on the stovetop in a rich sugo that absorbs the meat’s juices. These unforgettable meatballs are also available in a large size as a side dish or with pasta.

We dipped Nonsa’s pane di casa fatto a mano (handmade house bread) in the meatballs’ sauce. Mom would have objected to this breach of table manners, but at Nonna’s, it was perfectly OK.

Octopus with potato cream at Nonna’s. Photo © Kevin Scanlon

We then indulged in Tentacolo di Polpo con Crema di Patate (octopus tentacle with potato cream). The Mediterranean octopus is poached until tender, so it is never chewy. It is served over a velvety crema di patate (potato purée). The dish balances the octopus’ clean, briny ocean flavor with the buttery warmth of the potato cream. Lime adds a sharp, citrusy finish that highlights the freshness of the coastal favorite.

Spaghetti with clams and mussels at Nonna’s. Photo © Kevin Scanlon

Next, we chose Spaghetti con le Vongole e Cozze (clams and mussels). It had a lovely balance of clean, briny liquor, local olive oil and al dente pasta. This dish is one of the most popular in Pozzallo. Mussels and clams are abundant in the coastal waters.

The menu is always changing; Nonsa’s cooks only what is seasonal and available. Served on simple, oversized platters, Nonna’s dishes are piled high: an unpretentious spread for lingering and sharing among friends. We ate family style, sharing and tasting each other’s selections.

Nonna’s classic tiramisu. Photo © Theresa St John

Leave room for tiramisu

Don’t forget dolce. Nona’s legendary dessert is praised as the finest classic tiramisu on the coast. The restaurant also offer favorites like cannolo tradizionale alla ricotta, sorbetto al limone and more. We ordered three desserts and passed them around to taste each one. The only way to go!

Dive into Pozzallo

Pozzallo is a colorful coastal town and major port in southeastern Sicily. It is known for its fine sandy beaches, seafood and beachside dining. It is the primary ferry gateway to Malta, 60 miles away. But there's more to do than eat.

Explore Torre Cabrera

The Torre Cabrera is the symbol of Pozzallo. Built in the 15th century by the count of Modica, this imposing defensive fortification was designed to protect the strategic trading port from pirate raids. You can tour the ancient ruins to see remaining piers and warehouses while taking in panoramic views of the Mediterranean coastline.

A beach day pairs well with a leisurely Sicilian lunch. Photo © Envato

Relax on Blue Flag beaches

Spiaggia Pietrenere is the town’s primary wide sandy beach, perfect for sunbathing, walking and light swimming. Spiaggia Raganzino is closer to the port area and has calmer waters and a more laid-back vibe.

Stroll through Piazza delle Rimembranze

Located in the heart of the old town center, Piazza delle Rimembranze is a picturesque, palm-tree-lined square bordered by Art Nouveau palaces like Palazzo Pandolfi and Palazzo Musso. It serves as a central social hub where you can enjoy an evening passeggiata (traditional stroll) and take in the local architectural charm.

Taste craft spirits

For an indoor experience, you can visit Distilleria Alma. The distillery offers specialized tours detailing the historic cultivation of sugarcane in Sicily. You can walk through the fermentation and distillation process, taste fresh sugarcane juice and join guided tastings of its artisanal rums and gins.

Trattoria ’nta Nonna’s sign in Pozzallo, Sicily. Photo © Kevin Scanlon

Know before you go to Trattoria ’nta Nonna

Where: Via M. Rapisardi, 49-51, Pozzallo, Sicily

Reservations: Highly recommended for weekend evenings. Closed Thursdays.

Price Point: 10 to 30 euros, a great value for the quality, service and portion sizes.

Atmosphere: Casual and family-friendly. Indoor or outdoor seating available.

Full Bar: Includes wine, liquor, digestifs, beer and cocktails.

Takeaway: An indoor deli counter offers various dishes to take to the beach or back to your accommodations.

Getting there: Take a ferry from Malta or a plane to Catania and then take a train to Pozzallo.

Map location — Trattoria ’nta Nonna

Meat pies in Nonna’s deli case are available for takeout. Photo © Kevin Scanlon

Why Trattoria ’nta Nonna?

We can’t emphasize enough how wonderful the food and service were. In fact, we loved it so much that we returned on Sunday to join the Pozzallo families for the traditional il pranzo della domenica (Sunday lunch). We felt like part of the families sharing food, laughter and love.

Restaurants like Trattoria ’nta Nonna are living archives of Sicilian flavor, preserving culinary history through generations. For dedicated Italian food lovers, dining at Nonna’s is a must-try experience where every dish tells the vibrant story of Sicily’s cuisine.

We’ll see you for Sunday lunch!