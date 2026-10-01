An Appetito Event: “Octoberfesta” at Song’E Napule in NYC

Appetito will host an event to celebrate Italian-American Heritage and Culture Month and just to celebrate in general. The inaugural “Octoberfesta” will take place on 10/14 at the Song'E Napule location at 132 W. Houston Street in the West Village of NYC.

Pizza and the choice of wine/spritz/beer or soft drinks will be served throughout the hours of 5:00 - 8:00. Individual ticket purchases of $60 are required in advance, paid to our Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto at Zelle (andrewcotto) or Venmo (Andrew-Cotto-1). All are welcome to join in the food, drink and camaraderie!

“Fostering community is a big part of our intention at Appetito,” Cotto said. “We see a lot of each other online, so it’s nice, at least for those of us in New York, to spend time together face to face doing what we love: eating, drinking, and celebrating our common passion.”

Have questions: Email andrew@appetitomagazine.com.

In other news...

A few days ahead of the event, on Columbus Day (10/12), Andrew will appear on Good Day New York (Fox5) to share updates on the Italian food scene in NYC with host Rosanna Scotto. Accompanying Andrew will be Appetito’s favorite content creator, Joanna Moeller, who will prepare a classic Italian American pasta dish as part of a full spread to share with Rosanna, her colleagues and crew who always love when the team from Appetito arrives on set.

Happy Columbus Day and Italian Heritage Month!