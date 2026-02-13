Joanna Moeller Shines on Good Day New York for Valentine’s Day

On February 12th Appetito’s beloved content creator, Joanna Moeller, took her talents as a recipe developer and cook to the set of Good Day New York ahead of Valentine's Day.
For Good Day New York host Rosanna Scotto and her guest host Derek Hough, Joanna prepared on set a romantic, stay-at-home dinner of Lobster Risotto.
The complete meal also included a charcuterie board, featuring delicacies from Creminelli Fine Meats and Del Duca along with fresh mozzarella cheese from Lioni Latticini. The bubbles were Mionetto Prosecco, and the dessert of Red Wine Chocolate Cake was prepared by our friend Rossella Rago.
This marked Joanna’s first TV appearance, and it will certainly not be her last as she dazzled with her signature elegance, expertise and passion.