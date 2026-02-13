Joanna Moeller Shines on Good Day New York for Valentine’s Day

On February 12th Appetito’s beloved content creator, Joanna Moeller , took her talents as a recipe developer and cook to the set of Good Day New York ahead of Valentine's Day .

For Good Day New York host Rosanna Scotto and her guest host Derek Hough , Joanna prepared on set a romantic, stay-at-home dinner of Lobster Risotto .

The complete meal also included a charcuterie board, featuring delicacies from Creminelli Fine Meats and Del Duca along with fresh mozzarella cheese from Lioni Latticini . The bubbles were Mionetto Prosecco , and the dessert of Red Wine Chocolate Cake was prepared by our friend Rossella Rago .

This marked Joanna’s first TV appearance, and it will certainly not be her last as she dazzled with her signature elegance, expertise and passion.