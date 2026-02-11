Skip to Content
Rossella Rago’s Red Wine Chocolate Cake Is Valentine’s Day Love

Rossella Rago shares a Valentine's Day dessert recipe for a decadent and romantic chocolate cake that features Primitivo wine.

11:53 AM EST on February 11, 2026

Red Wine Chocolate Cake by Rossella Rago.

When we needed a dessert recipe for Valentine’s Day, we turned to our darling Rossella Rago. She did not disappoint. This Red Wine Chocolate Cake speaks to all of our love languages, especially the amore we have for red wine.

Rossella’s uses a Primitivo, a robust red (often compared to America’s Zinfandel) made from a varietal grape (of the same name) indigenous to Puglia, the region from where Rossella’s parents immigrated from in the 70s. They hailed from the coastal town of Mola di Bari, and this is where Rossella spent her summers growing up. And it’s the place that still holds her heart on Valentine’s Day and every day.

Thanks for the love, Rossella! We hope you are soon reunited, once again, with your ancestral homeland.

Red Wine Chocolate Cake

Recipe by Rossella Rago
Servings

8

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

1

hour 

Ingredients

  • FOR THE CAKE

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 (+ 2 tablespoons) all-purpose flour

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons 1 1/2 baking powder

  • FOR THE GLAZE

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 unsweetened cocoa powder

  • 2/3 cup 2/3 Primitivo red wine

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 granulated sugar

  • 14 tablespoons 14 unsalted butter

  • 4 large 4 eggs, room temperature

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 mini semisweet chocolate chips

  • Optional: extra wine for brushing the cake

Directions

  • To Make the Cake
  • Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
  • Spray a 9 inch springform pan with baking spray.
  • In a mixing bowl, sift together the flour and baking powder. Set aside.
  • Put a small pot over a very low flame (I used the lowest flame possible) and combine the cocoa, wine, sugar and butter. Stir with a wooden spoon until the butter has melted and the mixture is smooth, about 5 minutes.
  • Remove from heat and whisk in the eggs one at a time, making sure each egg has been fully absorbed before adding another.
  • Once the eggs are fully incorporated, whisk in the flour and baking powder until fully absorbed.
  • Fold in the chocolate chips and pour into the prepared pan.
  • Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until the center is springy.
  • To Make the Glaze
  • Put a pot over a very low flame and combine the cocoa, wine, sugar and butter.
  • Stir with a wooden spoon until the butter has melted and the mixture is smooth.
  • Remove from heat. The mixture will thicken as it cools.
  • Once the cake is baked, poke the surface with a fork.

