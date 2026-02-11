Rossella Rago’s Red Wine Chocolate Cake Is Valentine’s Day Love

When we needed a dessert recipe for Valentine’s Day, we turned to our darling Rossella Rago . She did not disappoint. This Red Wine Chocolate Cake speaks to all of our love languages, especially the amore we have for red wine.

Rossella’s uses a Primitivo, a robust red (often compared to America’s Zinfandel) made from a varietal grape (of the same name) indigenous to Puglia, the region from where Rossella’s parents immigrated from in the 70s. They hailed from the coastal town of Mola di Bari, and this is where Rossella spent her summers growing up. And it’s the place that still holds her heart on Valentine’s Day and every day.

Thanks for the love, Rossella! We hope you are soon reunited, once again, with your ancestral homeland.