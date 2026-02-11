Skip to Content
Lobster Risotto with Tomato, Prosecco & Saffron for Valentine’s Day

Joanna Moeller shares her recipe for an elevated lobster risotto for Valentine's Day that is romantic and makeable at home.

9:29 AM EST on February 11, 2026

Lobster Risotto by Joanna Moeller.

Here is a quietly luxurious Valentine's Day  dinner for two — elevated, romantic, and completely doable at home.

Lobster risotto has a reputation for being restaurant food, the kind of dish you order on special occasions and never attempt yourself. But when you strip it back to its essentials, it becomes something much more approachable — and far more intimate.

This version is designed specifically for two people, scaled thoughtfully, and built on technique rather than excess, making it a perfect Valentine’s dinner at home.

A small amount of strained tomato purée gives the risotto warmth and color without turning it heavy, while prosecco adds brightness and a celebratory note that feels fitting for the occasion. Saffron-infused seafood stock brings depth and aroma, and the lobster is folded in at the very end so it stays tender and sweet, not lost or overcooked.

Finished with just enough butter and olive oil to create a glossy, fluid texture, this risotto is rich but restrained — special without being over-the-top.

It’s the kind of dish that invites you to slow down. You stir, you sip the prosecco you’re cooking with, and suddenly dinner feels like an event rather than a production. No reservations, no stress — just a beautiful meal made together, at home, exactly the way Valentine’s dinner should feel.

Lobster Risotto with Tomato, Prosecco & Saffron

Recipe by Joanna Moeller
Servings

2

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • Extra virgin olive oil

  • 1 tablespoon 1 sea-salted butter, divided

  • 1 1 shallot, finely minced

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 Arborio rice

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 strained tomato purée

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 prosecco

  • 2-1/2 cups 2-1/2 seafood stock, kept hot

  • 1 pinch 1 saffron threads

  • 4-5 oz. 4-5 cooked lobster meat, chopped into bite-size pieces

  • fresh chives, finely snipped, for finishing

  • Sea salt

  • freshly cracked black pepper

Directions

  • Begin by warming the seafood stock in a small saucepan over low heat.
  • Add the saffron threads directly to the stock and allow them to bloom while the liquid stays hot.
  • Keeping the stock warm is essential for even cooking and proper starch release as the risotto comes together.
  • In a wide, heavy-bottomed pan or shallow saucepan, heat a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil with about half of the butter over medium heat.
  • Add the minced shallot with a small pinch of sea salt and cook gently until soft and translucent (about three minutes - the goal is sweetness, not color, so keep the heat moderate and avoid browning).
  • Add the Arborio rice to the pan and stir continuously for one to two minutes, allowing the grains to toast lightly in the fat (you’ll notice the rice becoming opaque around the edges while remaining white in the center — this step helps the risotto cook evenly and maintain a creamy texture).
  • Stir in the strained tomato purée and let it cook for about a minute, coating the rice and concentrating slightly to remove any raw tomato flavor.
  • Pour in the prosecco and stir, scraping the bottom of the pan to release any flavorful bits.
  • Allow the prosecco to simmer until it is nearly fully reduced.
  • Begin adding the hot saffron-infused seafood stock one ladle at a time, stirring gently but frequently (wait until each addition is mostly absorbed before adding the next).
  • Maintain a steady, gentle simmer throughout the process.
  • Continue adding stock and stirring for about 18 to 20 minutes, until the rice is tender with a slight bite and the risotto looks creamy and cohesive.
  • When the risotto is just shy of done, fold in the cooked lobster meat and allow it to warm through gently.
  • Season with sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste.
  • Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the remaining butter along with a final drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, allowing everything to emulsify into a glossy, fluid risotto.
  • The finished dish should slowly spread when spooned onto a plate — loose, creamy, and elegant.
  • Serve immediately, topped with freshly snipped chives and an extra crack of black pepper, and enjoy while it’s at its most luxurious.

