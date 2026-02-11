Lobster Risotto with Tomato, Prosecco & Saffron for Valentine’s Day

Here is a quietly luxurious Valentine's Day dinner for two — elevated, romantic, and completely doable at home.

Lobster risotto has a reputation for being restaurant food, the kind of dish you order on special occasions and never attempt yourself. But when you strip it back to its essentials, it becomes something much more approachable — and far more intimate.

This version is designed specifically for two people, scaled thoughtfully, and built on technique rather than excess, making it a perfect Valentine’s dinner at home.

A small amount of strained tomato purée gives the risotto warmth and color without turning it heavy, while prosecco adds brightness and a celebratory note that feels fitting for the occasion. Saffron-infused seafood stock brings depth and aroma, and the lobster is folded in at the very end so it stays tender and sweet, not lost or overcooked.

Finished with just enough butter and olive oil to create a glossy, fluid texture, this risotto is rich but restrained — special without being over-the-top.

It’s the kind of dish that invites you to slow down. You stir, you sip the prosecco you’re cooking with, and suddenly dinner feels like an event rather than a production. No reservations, no stress — just a beautiful meal made together, at home, exactly the way Valentine’s dinner should feel.