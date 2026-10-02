A Sparkling Autumnal Sip: La Marca’s Fall Fig Spritz

While the idea of a spritz often feels synonymous with sunny days and high temps, the beloved effervescent ritual doesn’t need to go into hibernation as temperatures drop.

“We’re seeing growth in both prosecco and spritz consumption because they align with how people want to drink today: lighter, more social and experience-driven,” says Marshall Dawson, vice president of marketing at GALLO.

The category's popularity has spurred creativity as brands seek to make the style of drink accessible into fall and winter. And Prosecco producer La Marca, which is part of GALLO’s portfolio, is leaning in with its own autumnal twist.



The Fig Spritz is made by muddling the drink’s namesake fruit, pairing that with tart lemon juice, honey syrup and, of course, La Marca.

The sip should allow imbibers to hold onto the crisp delight that comes with sparkling wine on a summer afternoon without feeling out of place on a chillier evening.

Here is how to mix the drink at home:

Fig Spritz

Ingredients

2 Figs Muddled

¾ oz Lemon Juice

¾ oz Honey Syrup (*see recipe below)

4 oz La Marca Prosecco

Fig Slice and Thyme Sprig for Garnish

*Honey Syrup (2 parts honey to 1 part water) 1 cup Honey ¾ cup Water



Method

To make the honey syrup, add all ingredients to a medium saucepan and simmer until honey is dissolved. Let cool. Store in a jar in the fridge.

To make the Fig Spritz, muddle figs in a shaker. Add lemon juice and honey syrup to the shaker. Shake and strain into a glass with ice. Top with La Marca Prosecco. Garnish with fig and thyme.

Want to read more from Morgan Hines? Subscribe to her Substack "Getting Dressed for Dinner" and follow her on Instagram.