Memory not Maxxing when Making a Nonna Recipe

I don’t know if Nonna Maxxing is still a thing or not, but we at Appetito think Nonnas are always in style. And with this in mind, I was reminded of the fact that I had yet to share a favorite recipe of my own Nonna (or “Nonni” as we called her since her mother, who lived well into her 90s, was known as “Nonna” in their home).

Nonni was an exceptional cook. Her cannon of recipes consisted of so many dishes, many of which I’ve shared publicly, including this beauty for Veal Spiedini. And while the aroma of her manicotti conjures memories like nothing else, it is her baked chicken dish that is most replicated by our family and bears her name: Nonni’s Chicken (don’t tell my cousins, but my version is the best).

A funny anecdote about this recipe regards how Nonni would put her breadcrumb mixture in a large paper bag saved from her purchases at the local grocery. She would dip the pieces of chicken in egg and then add them to the bag filled with the breadcrumbs. After rolling the top closed, she would vigorously shake the bag to effectively coat the chicken. Years later, when “Shake ‘N Bake” was introduced to the market, my relatives would claim that they stole the idea from Nonni.

No matter the method you use to coat your chicken, try this wonderful recipe that makes for a great Sunday supper or even served cold at a picnic or a trip to the beach.