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Memory not Maxxing when Making a Nonna Recipe

Inspired by the recent trend, our Editor-in-Chief pays homage to his Nonna with the recipe to her signature chicken dish.

10:00 AM EDT on September 28, 2026

Nonni's Chicken by Andrew Cotto.

Nonni’s Chicken by Andrew Cotto.

I don’t know if Nonna Maxxing is still a thing or not, but we at Appetito think Nonnas are always in style. And with this in mind, I was reminded of the fact that I had yet to share a favorite recipe of my own Nonna (or “Nonni” as we called her since her mother, who lived well into her 90s, was known as “Nonna” in their home). 

Nonni was an exceptional cook. Her cannon of recipes consisted of so many dishes, many of which I’ve shared publicly, including this beauty for Veal Spiedini. And while the aroma of her manicotti conjures memories like nothing else, it is her baked chicken dish that is most replicated by our family and bears her name: Nonni’s Chicken (don’t tell my cousins, but my version is the best).

A funny anecdote about this recipe regards how Nonni would put her breadcrumb mixture in a large paper bag saved from her purchases at the local grocery. She would dip the pieces of chicken in egg and then add them to the bag filled with the breadcrumbs. After rolling the top closed, she would vigorously shake the bag to effectively coat the chicken. Years later, when “Shake ‘N Bake” was introduced to the market, my relatives would claim that they stole the idea from Nonni. 

No matter the method you use to coat your chicken, try this wonderful recipe that makes for a great Sunday supper or even served cold at a picnic or a trip to the beach.

Nonni's Chicken

Nonni's Chicken

Recipe by Andrew Cotto
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

1

hour 

Ingredients

  • 8 8 bone-in chicken thighs, trimmed of fat and sinew

  • 3 3 eggs, whipped

  • 1-1/2 cups 1-1/2 seasoned breadcrumbs (preferably homemade)

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 grated Pecorino Romano cheese

  • Salt and Pepper to taste

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 extra virgin olive oil

  • 4 tablespoons 4 unsalted butter

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  • Season the chicken thighs to taste with salt & pepper.
  • Combine the breadcrumbs and Pecorino Romano in a large pan, mix well.
  • Dip the chicken thighs in the whipped eggs.
  • Add the thighs to the breadcrumb mixture and coat well on all sides (patting down the coating).
  • Arrange the thighs skin-side up on a rack above an oven-safe pan or baking dish.
  • Put the thighs in the oven.
  • After 30 minutes, in a saucepan on the stovetop, melt the butter in warmed olive oil over medium-low heat.
  • Remove the chicken from the oven.
  • Using a pastry brush, dab (don’t brush) the butter/oil on top of the chicken pieces.
  • Return the chicken to the oven and bake for another 30 minutes (until the tops are perfectly browned).
  • Remove the chicken and dab more of the mixture on top while it rests for 15 minutes before serving.

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Andrew Cotto

I am the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Appetito magazine. I like Italian food & drink a lot.

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