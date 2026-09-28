Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Features

The Greatest Tomatoes Really Do Come from Europe

Our Editor-in-Chief traveled to Campania to find out what makes the tomatoes of Europe the world's greatest.

9:00 AM EDT on September 28, 2026

The ripened tomatoes of Campania being cleaned during processing.

The ripened tomatoes of Campania being cleaned during processing.

It’s common knowledge that the greatest tomatoes come from Europe. It’s also widely accepted, especially among food experts, that among those aforementioned tomatoes, the ones from Italy are the most impressive. And it was with noted knowledge in place that I embarked on a press tour, aptly named the “Greatest Tomatoes From Europe” hosted by ANICAV, the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries. My intention wasn’t to acknowledge the greatness of the tomatoes of Italy in particular and Europe in general but to find out the reasons for their superiority. So, off to Naples I went to follow tomatoes from the fields of Campania to the facilities where they are cleaned, peeled, canned and distributed worldwide. 

The tomato fields of Campania differ aesthetically from the curated, vertical vines of household gardens. They spread across the surface of the soil in swarms, from where they are collected by machines and carted off in crates. It ain’t pretty, but the dominant terroir is evident: standing there in the fields, surrounded by an abundance of tomatoes, Mt. Vesuvius in the distance, the hot sun of southern Italy overhead in the blue summer sky, the rich mineral smell emanating from the soil informed by centuries of volcanic ash. These are advantages that no other micro-region in the world enjoys. Imagine picking a ripe tomato from under your feet, wiping it clean and taking a vigorous bite as if it were an apple, the firm texture informed by sweetness with a hint of acid. I ate the whole thing without any concern over synthetic pesticides, herbicides or fertilizers. And then I ate another.

The rigorous sorting process of European tomatoes.

From the fields, we followed the route taken by the trucks loaded with crates of just-harvested, perfectly-ripe tomatoes to the production facilities throughout the provinces of Campania where they will be delivered for processing. We visited four such facilities over two days. They varied somewhat in size, but the process was always the same with regard to the utmost quality: sorting and sorting and sorting; washing and washing and washing; more sorting; steam peeling the skins; canning or jarring (mostly canning) in the most sterilized containers ever. Along the way, ample samples are taken to in-house laboratories for inspection through an integrated, state-of-the-art control system. 

What further connects the facilities we visited, and I imagine those we did not, is that they are all family-run operations that date back generations. These businesses have been united by ANICAV since 1945, which brings the aforementioned quality standards, but they operate autonomously on a day-to-day level as family-run businesses. As a result, there is a tremendous amount of pride that flows from the top down that positively informs the commitment of every employee, whether year-round or seasonal, as the family ethos extends throughout each operation. 

The greatest tomatoes from Europe ready for canning.

From the tomato fields to the processing facilities was a masterclass in European excellence. Yes, they have, especially in Italy, what I refer to as a “homefield advantage” with regard to the elements for growing superior products, but the dedication of those involved with their commitment to the myriad aspects of culture is what elevates that advantage and makes, for example, the tomatoes of Europe the greatest in the world.

Andrew Cotto

I am the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Appetito magazine. I like Italian food & drink a lot.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Recipes

Memory not Maxxing when Making a Nonna Recipe

Inspired by the recent trend, our Editor-in-Chief pays homage to his Nonna with the recipe to her signature chicken dish.

September 28, 2026
Recipes

Mondays with Michele: Fig, Olive Oil and Honey Cake

Fresh figs and honey make this simple Italian cake a treat for breakfast, afternoon coffee or dessert.

September 28, 2026
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: 6 Bags Worth Adding to Your Closet for Fall 2026

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

September 27, 2026
News

Apple TV’s Knife Edge Returns, But Italy Is Off the Menu

Sixteen restaurants face Michelin scrutiny, but Italy is missing from the itinerary.

September 25, 2026
Features

How a Conversation with Stanley Tucci Led Me to Pizzoccheri

A passing recommendation becomes a memorable meal in northern Italy.

September 25, 2026
Features

Pasta School with Lowcountry Bella: How to Make Pici Pasta

Learn how to roll a simple eggless dough into this traditional Tuscan pasta shape.

September 25, 2026