Sunday Shop: 6 Bags Worth Adding to Your Closet for Fall 2026

You’ve heard it from me before: I am a bag girl, through and through. I love handbags of all sizes, shapes, prints, textures, colors.

I am thoroughly convinced that a bag can make or break an outfit. With my fixation, my collection continues to grow—including a few fresh fall additions.

I’ve spent time with several samples kindly sent to me by brands (gifted or lent) as we make our way into autumn and there are six that stood out.

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Approved for autumn 2026

Clay Clutch by Flattered

Sold by Banana Republic, the Clay Clutch by Flattered is a fabulous option for a dressed up or down look. It’s quite roomy, with a folding top. In a light beige, the bag is a good piece to transition from warmer months to cooler months. It’s timeless, a great add to any collection. I’ve paired this with a knit dress and plan to wear it with jeans in months to come.

The Mini Sophie

A smaller version of Cambridge Satchel's The Sophie, The Mini Sophie strikes a balance between elegant and adorable. Made in England, its structure is similar to that of a doctor’s bag and while it’s a petite style, it’s still fairly spacious. It easily fits my cardholder, two claw clips, phone, airpods, lip products, sunglasses and keys—with room to spare. The leather is gorgeous and it comes in nine colorways (I’m partial to the Ivy Calf Grain).

Sam Icon Giraffe Canvas Mini Tote Bag

I’ve been wearing Kate Spade bags since college and this cutie is a fun add for fall 2026. I love the size, pattern and color combination. Crafted in a giraffe print canvas featuring a pop of red thanks to its handle, it’s functional and playful.

Maeve Dachshund Metal Charm Tote Bag Dark Brown

Sold by Hello Molly and made with vegan leather, JW PEI’s Maeve Dachshund Metal Charm Tote Bag can be carried by the top handle or with an accompanying crossbody strap. It’s sleek yet unique and can be taken from day-to-night. I love this bag with jeans or a maxi skirt—oh, or maybe a monochrome look—I’m all in on chocolate brown in the fall.

Gwynne

Brahmin’s array of fall offerings have my attention this year. Among them, an iteration of the Gwynne bag leans into the fringe trend and I am obsessed. In colorway Chocolate Bohemian, the Gwynne is part of Brahmin’s Premier Collection. It includes a flat strap for easy carrying, offers interior organization features and a magnetic buckle closure. I will keep this piece in my closet for years to come to pull out when I want to add movement to my look.

Le Sac Douceur

Available in Pétale de Rose and Brume de Mousse, Maison Ricardé’s Le Sac Douceur offers a touch of romance. Made with velvet and vegan leather in colorful but understated tones, it’s soft and completely chic. Better yet, it’s spacious, well-suited to hold daily necessities. I can’t wait to pair mine—in Pétale de Rose—with jeans, ballet flats and a crisp button-down.

Seeking additional options?

You can also check out an extended selection of bags I love from brands such as Prada, Strathberry, Anthropologie and more on ShopMy (please note I have not tested all of these options but if a bag is on my ShopMy, it has my attention).

And, I’d be remiss if I didn’t share my affinity for Vivrelle, the membership program from which you can borrow luxury bags on a monthly basis for a flat fee.

Through my partnership with the brand and use of its membership, I have taken my looks to the next level, elevating my closet with a variety of luxury. You can use code “MORGANHINES” for your first month free.

Morgan Hines is Appetito’s food and style writer. She has experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more. Have questions about these picks or want more recommendations? Email morgan@morganhines.com.

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