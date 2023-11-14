Skip to Content
Appetito home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Features

An Ode to Our Nonnas

A regular column at Appetito will feature the recipes from the Nonnas of our respective contributors.

10:04 AM EST on November 14, 2023

Rossella Rago and her Nonna Ninette Romano.

Rossella Rago and her Nonna Ninette Romano.

We at Appetito were thrilled with our wide-ranging, entertaining and insightful interview with food diva Rossella Rago. We were also inspired by her mission to champion grandmothers everywhere, to give them the recognition they deserve, in many respects, but particularly by showcasing the value their cooking has in our lives (even in the cases where they are no longer with us).

With this type of tribute in mind, we decided to dedicate a new column to the recipes of the respective nonnas of Appetito contributors and readers (see below for submission instructions). First up is our Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, who shares this recipe from his maternal grandmother, Phyllis Maccarrone, for her Veal Spiedini.

Editor's Note: If you would like to submit your own "Ode to Nonna" please provide the following to: andrew@appetitomagazine.com.

  1. A brief (1-3 paragraph) introduction to your nonna.
  2. A related recipe with precise ingredient measurements and instructions.
  3. Two hi-res (minimum 1020 pixels wide) horizontal photos (one featuring your nonna, and one of the finished dish).

Submissions are not a guarantee of publication.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

The Dream-Come-True Story Behind Pasta Corner

Pasta Corner now has locations in Los Angeles, Paris, and New York City, serving fresh pasta to go, composed plates to stay, with a small market and some big star power. Co-founder Vincent Benoliel explains how he and his French pop star partner, M. Pokora, brought it to life.

November 14, 2023
Recipes

An Ode to My Nonna and Her Veal Spiedini

November 14, 2023
Features

Pecorino Romano PDO is the King of Pecorino Cheeses from Europe

Our Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, explains why Pecorino Romano PDO is the superior product of this familiar cheese.

November 13, 2023
See all posts