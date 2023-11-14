Features
An Ode to Our Nonnas
A regular column at Appetito will feature the recipes from the Nonnas of our respective contributors.
The Dream-Come-True Story Behind Pasta Corner
Pasta Corner now has locations in Los Angeles, Paris, and New York City, serving fresh pasta to go, composed plates to stay, with a small market and some big star power. Co-founder Vincent Benoliel explains how he and his French pop star partner, M. Pokora, brought it to life.
Where to Enjoy the Iconic Muffuletta Sandwich in New Orleans
Our New Orleans contributor takes us on a tour of her favorite places for a Muffuletta, a decadent sandwich born in the Big Easy.
Pecorino Romano PDO is the King of Pecorino Cheeses from Europe
Our Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, explains why Pecorino Romano PDO is the superior product of this familiar cheese.