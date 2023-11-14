An Ode to Our Nonnas

We at Appetito were thrilled with our wide-ranging, entertaining and insightful interview with food diva Rossella Rago. We were also inspired by her mission to champion grandmothers everywhere, to give them the recognition they deserve, in many respects, but particularly by showcasing the value their cooking has in our lives (even in the cases where they are no longer with us).

With this type of tribute in mind, we decided to dedicate a new column to the recipes of the respective nonnas of Appetito contributors and readers (see below for submission instructions). First up is our Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, who shares this recipe from his maternal grandmother, Phyllis Maccarrone, for her Veal Spiedini.

Editor's Note: If you would like to submit your own "Ode to Nonna" please provide the following to: andrew@appetitomagazine.com.

A brief (1-3 paragraph) introduction to your nonna. A related recipe with precise ingredient measurements and instructions. Two hi-res (minimum 1020 pixels wide) horizontal photos (one featuring your nonna, and one of the finished dish).

Submissions are not a guarantee of publication.