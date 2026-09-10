The Castle of Women and the Mystery of the Sicilian Cannolo

High above the valleys of central Sicily, a fortress once watched the roads crossing the island’s interior. Its walls stood near today’s Castello di Pietrarossa, commanding the approaches between Enna, Agrigento, Palermo, and the southern coast. From there, guards could track caravans, grain convoys, and armed riders before they reached the settlement below.

The place carried an evocative Arabic name: Qalʿat al-Nisāʾ.

The Castle of Women.

The Norman chronicler Goffredo Malaterra described the settlement as Calatenixet and translated the name into Latin as Castrum feminarum. Several decades later, Muhammad al-Idrisi preserved its Arabic identity in his geography for King Roger II in 1154.

From Qalʿat al-Nisāʾ came Caltanissetta.

Why the fortress received that name remains uncertain. Later storytellers imagined a residence for an emir’s wives and concubines. Other theories connect the name with women left behind or with an older Byzantine place-name.

The medieval sources preserve the translation but not its origin, leaving the Castle of Women with its enduring mystery.

Caltanissetta in Islamic Sicily

During the tenth century, Caltanissetta formed part of Muslim Sicily, with deep political, commercial, and cultural ties to Ifrīqiya, the North African region centered on present-day Tunisia.

Beginning in 948, the Kalbid dynasty governed Sicily from Palermo under Fatimid authority and later with substantial independence, tying the island to North Africa, Egypt, and the Levant.

Arabic became a major language of administration, commerce, scholarship, and everyday life. Palermo flourished as a Mediterranean city, while inland strongholds such as Caltanissetta supported Muslim Sicily.

By the middle of the eleventh century, Kalbid authority had fractured. Rival Muslim commanders divided the island while Byzantine and Norman armies pressed inward. Caltanissetta formed part of the defensive zone protecting central Sicily and the territory of the emir of Enna.

Its strategic value appears clearly in Malaterra’s account of the Norman campaign of 1086.

Roger of Hauteville seized fortresses between Agrigento and Enna to isolate the emir Hammūd. Malaterra names Sutera, Naro, Licata, and Calatenixet among them, revealing a defensive system controlling roads and supplies across the interior.

Below the walls stretched grain fields, vineyards, olive groves, orchards, and pasture. Sheep and goats supplied milk, cheese, and fresh ricotta, an ingredient that would later define the cannolo.

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Agriculture, water, and sugar

Islamic Sicily also participated in the wider movement of agricultural knowledge across the Mediterranean.

Farmers, engineers, merchants, and landowners carried crops and cultivation methods westward through Egypt, North Africa, Sicily, and al-Andalus. Water was stored in cisterns and reservoirs, raised mechanically, and directed through channels. Underground qanāt-type systems are especially well documented around Palermo.

Comparable networks around medieval Caltanissetta are less certain, but Islamic Sicily’s broader agricultural transformation is not.

Few crops mattered more to the future of Sicilian sweets than sugarcane.

Sugarcane originated in Asia, but the knowledge required to cultivate it, crush the stalks, boil the juice, and refine crystalline sugar traveled westward through Persia and the Islamic world.

By the medieval period, cane was grown across the Middle East, Egypt, North Africa, and the western Mediterranean. Sicily appears to have known sugar production under Muslim rule, although large-scale production expanded later.

Cane demanded warmth, irrigation, specialized equipment, and labor. The best growing districts therefore lay in Sicily’s warmer coastal zones rather than around Caltanissetta’s elevated interior. But sugar did not need to grow below the fortress to reach its kitchens. Caltanissetta stood along routes connecting inland Sicily with ports, markets, estates, and cities.

And sugar changed what cooks could do.

Refined cane sugar could preserve fruit, glaze nuts, enrich syrups, and transform dairy, flour, nuts, and fried dough into elaborate confections.

Across the Arabic-speaking and wider Islamic Mediterranean, confectionery had become a sophisticated culinary art. Cooks worked with sugar, almonds, sesame, pistachios, citrus peel, rosewater, spices, fried pastry, and soft cheeses.

Sicily belonged to that world.

Ships from Alexandria, Mahdia, Tunis, and other ports brought goods and culinary habits. Muslim, Christian, and Jewish cooks adapted this repertoire to Sicilian wheat, sheep’s milk, citrus, nuts, and fruits.

The Norman conquest changed political power, but it did not erase that culinary inheritance.

The cannolo and the Castle of Women

Cannoli filled with sweet ricotta. Photo by Adrian Balasoiu/Unsplash.

Somewhere within this historical setting lies the ancestry of the cannolo.

According to Caltanissetta’s most famous tradition, women living inside the Castle of Women prepared a tubular pastry for the emir. Later storytellers gave its crisp shell and rich filling a playful fertility symbolism associated with Carnival.

Another version carries the preparation into a Christian convent after the Norman conquest, where nuns supposedly preserved or adapted it for pre-Lenten celebrations.

These traditions were recorded long after Muslim rule ended. No surviving eleventh-century chronicle names a pastry called cannolo, and no contemporary source identifies a specific woman in Qalʿat al-Nisāʾ as its inventor.

But the absence of a named medieval recipe does not erase the culinary environment surrounding the tradition.

Fried dough, sweetened dairy, sugar, nuts, citrus, and aromatic flavorings belonged to the medieval Mediterranean repertoire. Arabic culinary traditions also included tubular sweets associated with the term qanawāt, meaning “tubes” or “channels,” while later Middle Eastern cuisines preserve related families of filled, fried, or syrup-soaked pastries.

That does not prove that one particular qanawāt recipe became the Sicilian cannolo. It does, however, place the pastry within a broader Arab-Mediterranean tradition in which tubular forms, fried dough, sweet fillings, sugar, nuts, and aromatics were already familiar.

The Sicilian name offers another clue.

Cannolo is associated with canna, the hollow river cane traditionally used to shape the pastry. Dough was wrapped around a reed, fried until crisp, and slid from the mold. Metal cylinders eventually replaced natural cane, but the old technique survived in the name.

What about the Romans?

Whenever an Arab-Sicilian origin for the cannolo is discussed, proponents of a Roman origin often push the pastry much further back into antiquity.

The figure most commonly invoked is Marcus Tullius Cicero, the famous Roman statesman, lawyer, and orator of the first century BC. And because Cicero wrote extensively about Sicily, his name carries considerable authority when attached to a claim about the island’s ancient past.

That is exactly what happened with the cannolo.

A Latin phrase is often circulated as supposed evidence that Cicero encountered something resembling a cannolo: Tubus farinarius dulcissimo edulio ex lacte fartus.

It translates roughly as “a flour tube filled with a very sweet preparation made from milk,” a description that sounds remarkably close to a cannolo. The phrase is frequently attributed to Cicero, but there is one major problem. He never wrote it.

The phrase does not appear in any surviving work by Cicero. Instead, it appears in Michele del Bono’s eighteenth-century Dizionario siciliano-italiano-latino, where cannola is defined as a delicate tube-shaped pastry filled with bianco mangiare and then rendered into Latin.

The supposedly ancient description is therefore part of an eighteenth-century dictionary entry describing an already existing Sicilian pastry.

Later writers attached Cicero’s name to the line, and repetition turned the attribution into folklore. But repetition does not create a primary source.

There is a second problem with the Roman argument.

Even if Romans ate some type of tubular pastry, shape alone does not demonstrate culinary continuity. A tube is a form, not a lineage.

Different cultures can wrap dough around rods, reeds, or molds independently. To prove that a Roman pastry became the medieval and modern cannolo would require evidence linking recipes, names, techniques, or documented culinary traditions across the intervening centuries.

That chain has not been established. So the argument cannot simply be: Romans had something tubular, therefore the cannolo is Roman.

Tubular shells alone are not evidence of direct descent.

The cannolo enters the written record

The documentary trail for the recognizable Sicilian pastry becomes much firmer in the eighteenth century.

In his Dizionario siciliano-italiano-latino, published beginning in 1751, Michele del Bono described cannola as delicate pastries shaped like small tubes and filled with bianco mangiare.

By the early modern period, cannoli had also become closely associated with Carnival. Their richness suited the final days of indulgence before Lent, while their shape encouraged the bawdy jokes, fertility imagery, disguises, and excess of traditional Carnival.

Sweetened sheep’s-milk ricotta became its defining filling, joined regionally by candied citrus, pistachios, cinnamon, chocolate, cherries, and powdered sugar.

The historical cannolo probably emerged through centuries of refinement rather than in a single moment.

But long before the pastry appears clearly in written sources, Sicily had already undergone a profound culinary transformation under Muslim rule.

Cane sugar and sugar-refining knowledge had reached the island through the Islamic Mediterranean. Arabic agricultural networks helped circulate crops and irrigation practices. Palermo was commercially linked to North Africa and the eastern Mediterranean. Confectioners worked with sugar, nuts, citrus, rosewater, fried dough, and dairy.

Later Christian Sicily inherited that world and transformed it further.

A pastry made from layers of history

The cannolo therefore carries several layers of Sicilian history at once.

Its ricotta belongs to the pastoral countryside. Its shell remembers the river cane around which dough was wrapped. Its sweetness reflects the movement of sugar through the medieval Islamic world. Its possible relatives belong to the broader repertoire of Arab-Mediterranean pastries. Its later festive identity belongs to Christian Carnival culture.

Caltanissetta retained the most memorable origin story because the Castle of Women gathers those layers into one compelling setting.

An Arabic-named fortress above the Sicilian hills. An emir’s household behind its walls.

Sugar moving through Mediterranean trading routes. Ricotta arriving from nearby herds. Nuts, citrus, and aromatics shaped by an island closely tied to North Africa and the East. Dough wrapped around hollow cane and lowered into hot oil.

History cannot identify the first person who made a cannolo. But it can reconstruct the world that made one possible.

And that world was deeply shaped by Islamic Sicily.

Find Carlo Treviso on Facebook and Instagram @TrevisoAuthor and follow his Substack The Regno. You can purchase his debut novel, Siciliana, at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Target.