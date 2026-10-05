A Festival of Fire and Pumpkins in Orsara di Puglia

Every year Nov. 1, or All Saints' Day, the small hilltop town of Orsara di Puglia in southern Italy is transformed by fire and light. Bonfires line the streets and burn throughout the night, hundreds of carved pumpkins glow in the darkness, and families gather as a community to remember those who have died. Discover the centuries-old tradition of Fucacoste e Cocce Priatorje.

Orsara di Puglia, in the province of Foggia in Puglia, southern Italy, is home to just 2,500 residents. The town sits in the foothills of the Daunia Mountains and is just 40 minutes by car from Foggia. Its narrow streets and historic stone buildings give it a distinctly atmospheric character, making it the perfect setting for this centuries-old tradition.

Orsara di Puglia is best known for its food, traditions and strong sense of community. But on the night of Nov. 1, something particularly special happens: The town comes alive. Light fills the streets, fire becomes the focus and food is shared among residents and visitors. Fucacoste e Cocce Priatorjebegins.

Fucacoste and cocce priatorje

Fucacoste translates as "bonfires," while cocce priatorje means "the heads of purgatory."

Locally, these carved pumpkins are known as cocce priatorje because they are traditionally believed to act as a guide for the souls of the dead returning home from purgatory. The illuminated pumpkins serve as guiding lights, helping these souls find their way back home.

Based on centuries-old Catholic beliefs about purgatory, this tradition reflects the connection between the living and the dead.

Love Italian food and travel? Get recipes, restaurant discoveries and travel ideas in your inbox. Sign up for Appetito’s free newsletter.

At the heart of this festival is remembrance and celebration.

On festival day, visitors are encouraged to arrive in the morning or by early afternoon. Watching the town gradually transform as afternoon turns to evening offers a chance to feel part of the celebration. You can watch the residents bring the streets to life as they set up for the evening ahead.

As evening approaches and darkness falls on Orsara di Puglia, bonfires are lit throughout the town. The town's church bell rings, marking the official start of the festivities. Street performers and entertainers fill the streets as the celebrations get under way. The celebrations continue throughout the night into the early hours of the morning.

The atmosphere grows livelier as the evening progresses. Live music, street performers, artists and food stalls bring the streets to life.

In recent years, the program has expanded to include guided visits, exhibitions, live music, food events and even a Ghost Tour exploring local stories and legends. The Ghost Tour appeared in the 2024 programme and returned in 2025 due to its popularity and success as part of the festival. The addition of events such as the Ghost Tour has helped attract new visitors while giving long-established traditions a fresh audience.

Want more Puglia stories? Explore our guides to the region’s food, towns and traditions.

Candles placed inside the pumpkins

The carved pumpkins are one of the most recognizable symbols of Fucacoste e Cocce Priatorje. A small candle sits inside each elaborately carved pumpkin, guiding the souls home. The flickering candle illuminates the carved face, adding elements of mystique and charm.

The pumpkins lining the streets are one of the most impressive sights of the festival. Walking through the streets, you can't escape the beautifully carved faces of these pumpkins, each illuminated from within by a small candle.

The darkness of the old town and the mountains behind it provide the perfect backdrop. The flickering faces give the town a magical and eerie glow. Try to count them as you walk around; there are hundreds.

The pumpkin decorating competition, La zucca più bella, translates as “the most beautiful pumpkin.” It is open to all ages, and everyone is encouraged to take part, especially children. People carve their best designs, and the pumpkins are displayed and judged. Children participate in a laboratorio di intaglio delle zucche, or pumpkin carving workshop during the festival, where they can learn the craft and traditions behind the festival. The community involves all generations in these traditions.

The tradition is being preserved for future generations

For a tradition to survive, it must remain part of community life, and that is what the residents of Orsara di Puglia are ensuring. This tradition has survived for generations and has been an annual celebration in the town's calendar for centuries. Residents, visitors, artists, food producers and performers all work together to create the annual event held today.

Pumpkin carving activities encourage younger generations to participate, while artists are commissioned to document the festival. Through their work, these artists help preserve and share the festival's history with future generations.

The food you can expect

The food prepared during the festival is both simple and seasonal. Meat is traditionally cooked over the embers of the bonfires and shared among everyone in the town, while bread and potatoes are among the other simple foods on offer.

Food stalls provide a meeting place and an opportunity for vendors to showcase their talents. Food has long been established as an iconic and a central feature of the festival.

One of the most distinctive foods associated with the festival is muscitaglia, a dessert also known as grano dei morti, or “grain of the dead." It is made with cooked wheat combined with pomegranate, walnuts and vincotto, a traditional cooked grape syrup strongly associated with Puglia. The dish has a symbolic connection with the cycle of life and renewal. Imagine the flavors of balsamic vinegar, raisins and caramel.

How to book tickets

The festival is free to attend, and you don't need to book tickets in advance. All of the festivities take place in the streets.

However, if you want to attend a workshop or a guided tour, there is a charge, and you will need to book in advance. The festival attracts thousands of visitors every year, so book well ahead.

Visit Associazione Pro Loco Orsara di Puglia at +39 353 399 8020 or email info@orsara.com if you would like help with your booking.

Where to stay

Orsara is a small, remote hilltop town, so lodging options can be limited during the festival. Thousands of visitors come to Orsara di Puglia each year to celebrate the festival, so book as early as possible. Hotels can book up months in advance.

Remember, Orsara di Puglia is in the mountains, so local towns and villages are some distance away. Panni, which is the closest village to Orsara di Puglia, is four miles away.

Consider Troia and Faeto as alternative options for further exploration of the region.

How to reach Orsara di Puglia

The railway station in Orsara di Puglia. Photo by ALC/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

For visitors exploring the area, a rental car is the easiest option. This gives you maximum flexibility, allowing you to explore other towns in the region.

Public transportation is available, but services are limited and infrequent. You need to plan carefully and in advance. Don't wait until you arrive in Foggia to plan your onward connection. To reach Orsara di Puglia, you will most likely need to rely on a taxi for the final part of your journey.

Fucacoste e Cocce Priatorje is a one-of-a-kind experience; nothing else quite compares. The festival has continued for almost 1,000 years, and it is hard to imagine Orsara di Puglia without this tradition. With everyone working together, the festival can be preserved and enjoyed by future generations.