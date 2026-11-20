Grand Central Terminal’s latest arrivals give commuters a place to grab a porchetta breakfast wrap before boarding or sit down for a spritz after work. Osteria Centrale and its adjoining market, Mercato Centrale, opened Nov. 16 near the 42nd Street exit.

Osteria Centrale

The menu includes cicchetti, or small bites, along with a mozzarella bar and tramezzini, the Italian finger sandwiches. For a longer meal, there’s pasta, branzino baked in parchment with olives and capers and Chianti-braised beef with root vegetables.

The restaurant opens daily at 11 a.m. and offers two- and three-course lunches until 3 p.m. A three-course pretheater menu runs from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a three-course dinner menu.

There’s also an aperitivo hour and the bar serves zero-proof cocktails and wines by the glass.

Reserve a table at Osteria Centrale on OpenTable.com.

Mercato Centrale

The market stocks more than 1,000 items and has self-checkout near the ramp to 42nd Street. The morning coffee deal runs until 11 a.m. daily.

The porchetta breakfast wrap comes with eggs, fontina, roasted tomatoes and spinach. The Tuna Italiano is served on schiacciata with black olives, capers, red onions and Calabrian chile mayo. There’s also an Italian chopped salad with provolone, capicollo and oregano vinaigrette.

For smaller bites, the market sells baked goods, yogurt parfaits and packs of cured meats and cheeses. The drinks selection includes kombucha, beer, wine and prepared cocktails. The market closes at 11 p.m. daily.

Both businesses are operated by the Vizz Group, which also runs Grand Brasserie, the 400-seat restaurant in Grand Central’s Vanderbilt Hall.