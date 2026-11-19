On behalf of Comites New York , Appetito's Andrew Cotto helped celebrate the "Week of Italian Cuisine in the World" by making spaghetti pomodoro for Italian television star and producer Ornella Fado .

"I was honored to be part of this annual series, especially with this year being the first after UNESCO's recent designation of Italian cuisine being an 'intangible cultural heritage of humanity,'" Cotto said. "And I was particularly happy to join Ornella Fado, my talented friend and one of the most beloved figures in our community."

The demonstration and subsequent conversation were filmed and edited by Ms. Fado's production team and shared on various platforms. Watch the full clip below.