Somewhere between childhood and adulthood, we lose the art of play. With work deadlines, to-do lists and responsibilities piling up, many of us stop doing things simply because they’re fun. We schedule our workouts, optimize our mornings and even turn hobbies into side hustles. Play becomes something we’ll get to “when things slow down.”

Research suggests that adults who are more playful tend to report lower stress and cope with challenges in healthier ways.

Italian culture offers a gentle counterpoint. Fun isn’t treated as a reward for finishing everything else. It’s woven into the day itself. Here are a few ways to borrow that spirit.

Make room for spontaneity

The Italian passeggiata, an evening stroll, has no destination or agenda. People wander, say hello to neighbors and see where the evening goes. Try an unplanned walk this week and follow what catches your eye.

Celebrate the season’s small pleasures

In autumn, Italian towns come alive with sagre, local food festivals honoring whatever is in season, from chestnuts to mushrooms to olive oil. They’re joyful, a little chaotic and entirely about enjoying what’s in front of you. Visit a local festival or farmers market, or capture the same spirit by picking up something seasonal, inviting a friend over and making an occasion of it.

Say yes to the aperitivo mindset

The ritual of aperitivo is a daily invitation to pause, connect and enjoy yourself before dinner. I’ve noticed more restaurants and cafés offering aperitivi around New York City. People sit outside in the sun or in a cozy café with an Aperol spritz or a coffee and a snack, enjoying good conversation or a book. Nothing fancy. Just a drink, a snack, good company and the gift of being fully present.

Let’s stop taking everything so seriously

Put some music on and dance in the kitchen. Doodle. Play a board game. Sing in the car. Play is how we reconnect with lightness, creativity, and each other, and it’s a powerful antidote to stress.

Taking life seriously matters, but so does enjoying it. This month, take a cue from Italy and let yourself play a little.

What’s something you did this week purely because it was fun?

Ways to work with me

In addition to writing about wellness and Italian lifestyle, I support clients through personalized coaching and sound meditation experiences. If you’d like guidance this season, feel free to reach out at marianna@gratawellness.com.