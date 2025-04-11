How to Make Shy Shy’s One Salty Spritz

We are rapidly approaching spritz season - my favorite time of year.

While the Aperol Spritz is an easy order at nearly any establishment, plenty of bars and restaurants have created their own takes on the well-known aperitivo, including fairly new Chelsea hotspot Shy Shy, which comes from the same team behind Jungle Bird.

Shy Shy has come out with a sip called the “One Salty Spritz,” a riff on the classic drink that’s intended to be a little more on the savory side.

"I’ve always loved the ritual of an afternoon Aperol Spritz, possibly more than I’ve actually loved the drink itself,” says Krissy Harris, co-owner and beverage director of Shy Shy.

Harris says she’s always found the Aperol Spritz to be just a bit too sweet.

“When I was thinking about how to create a more refreshing version, I wanted to make it slightly more bitter and savory,” she says. “I absolutely adore artichokes and, by proxy, Cynar. Rosemary and olive brine felt like perfect counterparts to this bitter herbal amari. In the end, the cocktail is refreshingly salty, herbal, and complex while being insanely easy to drink."

The Shy Shy team shared the recipe for the One Salty Spritz in case you can’t make it into the bar to try the drink in-person.