All Marissa wants for Christmas is to make it to January without anyone making a fuss over her. After being bullied, she’s gotten good at keeping to herself. Then Christmas Eve rolls around. The baccalà is simmering, calamari is hitting the hot oil and every relative in the kitchen seems to have something to say. It’s a tough night to disappear, especially when your family keeps calling you back to the table.

That’s the setup for “My Big Loud Italian Christmas,” a new novel by Appetito contributor Erica D’Arcangelo. She finds humor in the familiar commotion of an Italian American holiday and tenderness in the way Marissa’s relatives draw her out. In this family, cooking for someone is one of the ways you look after them.

My Big Loud Italian Christmas by Erica D’Arcangelo — a warm, chaotic, and delicious novel about family, food and the Feast of the Seven Fishes.

D’Arcangelo grew up around her family’s pizzeria, D’Arc’s Pizza, in the former coal town of Windber, Pennsylvania. Her family traces its roots to Abruzzo, and the food traditions passed down through generations are a thread in her work. She’s also the author of “A Story About Pizza,” hosts The Pizza Story Podcast (reaching over 500,000 views) and writes The Sunday Gravy on Substack.

The novel is available in paperback, hardcover and ebook and can be found at Apple Books, Amazon, Kindle and fine retailers online.

Explore Erica's articles at Appetito.