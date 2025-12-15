Appetito’s Favorite Italian Books for the Last Minute Shopper

When time is limited but you still want a gift that feels personal, books never fail. Over the past few years, Appetito has spent countless hours cooking from them, sharing them, and talking to the authors behind them. These Italian books and cookbooks shaped our editorial calendar and kept Italy close even when we felt far away.

As the holidays approach (you still have nine shopping days left!), we are revisiting the Italian titles we have covered and loved, along with a few favorites that belong right alongside them. This is our guide to last-minute Italian gifting that works, even for the pickiest friend on your holiday list.

For the Italy Obsessed Traveler

Sicily, My Sweet by Victoria Granof

Victoria Granof's cookbook, "Sicily My Sweet."

Sicily My Sweet is a love letter to Sicilian desserts. Victoria Granof explores puddings, pastries, preserves, and sweets that are perfect for home cooks or seasoned chefs. It is a beautiful pick for anyone with a sweet tooth and a soft spot for Sicily.

Cucina Tipica: An Italian Adventure by Andrew Cotto

Cucina Tipica: An Italian Adventure, novel by Andrew Cotto

When an American traveler arrives in Italy, a chance discovery sets him on a winding search for ancestry through Florence and the Tuscan countryside. Filled with memorable characters, the novel asks whether Italy can become more than a temporary escape and instead a place to stay.

Liguria: The Cookbook: Recipes From The Italian Riviera by Laurel Evans

Liguria: The Cookbook by Laurel Evans.

Laurel Evans captures the romance of coastal Italy through recipes and storytelling that highlight the sea air and fresh flavors of the Ligurian region.

For the Passionate Home Cook

Rome: A Culinary History, Cookbook, and Field Guide to the Flavors that Built a City by Katie Parla

Rome: A Culinary History, Cookbook, and Field Guide to the Flavors that Built a City by Katie Parla.

Katie Parla focuses on the everyday dishes Romans actually cook and eat, from pastas to simple meat and vegetables. The recipes stay close to tradition and are written for home cooks who want Roman food that feels authentic and doable.

Pasta & Magic by Mark Gowen

Mangia Y'all by Lowcountry Bella (Mandi Casey)

Mandi Casey's newest book.

"This book is more than a collection of recipes; it’s a celebration of moments. It’s about gathering at the table, pouring a glass of something lovely, and cooking food that brings joy, comfort, and connection. From Tuscan hillsides to South Carolina porches, these pages are filled with the flavors, stories, and rituals that have shaped my journey."

The Italian Summer Kitchen by Cathy Whims

From six-time James Beard Award nominee Cathy Whims, this book explores Italian cooking with a focus on seasonal ingredients and simple techniques. The Italian Summer Kitchen is a thoughtful guide for home cooks, with step-by-step instructions and colorful illustrations.

For the Bold and Curious

Italopunk: 145 Recipes to Shock Your Nonna by Vanja van der Leeden

The cover of Italopunk: 145 Recipes to Shock Your Nonna by Vanja van der Leeden.

Italopunk explores a new wave of Italian cooking shaped by chefs who are rethinking tradition. Through recipes, interviews, and restaurant recommendations, the book highlights bold flavors and modern interpretations that challenge expectations.

For the Story Lover and Entertainer

The Last Letter from Sicily by Lindsay Marie Morris

20 Amici 40 Ricette; Friends & Food from the Heart of Chianti by John Bersani

20 Amici 40 Ricette; Friends & Food from the Heart of Chianti by John Bersani.

The View from Lake Como by Adriana Trigiani

A novel by Adriana Trigiani.

Adriana Trigiani’s novel follows Jess Capodimonte Baratta, a woman putting everyone else first until life forces her to choose herself. Set between New Jersey and Italy, the story moves from family duty and buried secrets to reinvention in Carrara. It is a warm and funny Italian American story about starting over on your own terms.

Phil's Favorites: Recipes from Friends and Family to Make at Home by Phil Rosenthal and Jenn Garbee

Phil’s Favorites, Rosenthal’s latest cookbook, features comforting recipes and stories from friends and family.

Rosenthal's book is filled with stories and dishes from his life and adventures. "It’s really a celebration of family and friends. It’s a cookbook, yes, but it’s also an invitation into my life. I’m not a great cook, and I only contribute two recipes (though one of them, the tuna fish sandwich is a must), but I want to share the best recipes of my friends and family for readers to make at home. Among the mouthwatering meals, there’s also lots of stories. There's a lot of love." - Phil Rosenthal

These books are easy to wrap but hard to forget. For anyone who loves Italy, they offer something lasting, even when picked up at the last minute.

