Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Features

Appetito’s Favorite Italian Books for the Last Minute Shopper

A smart and simple gift guide to Italian books worth wrapping (and unwrapping).

10:00 AM EST on December 15, 2025

Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

When time is limited but you still want a gift that feels personal, books never fail. Over the past few years, Appetito has spent countless hours cooking from them, sharing them, and talking to the authors behind them. These Italian books and cookbooks shaped our editorial calendar and kept Italy close even when we felt far away.

As the holidays approach (you still have nine shopping days left!), we are revisiting the Italian titles we have covered and loved, along with a few favorites that belong right alongside them. This is our guide to last-minute Italian gifting that works, even for the pickiest friend on your holiday list. 

For the Italy Obsessed Traveler

Sicily, My Sweet by Victoria Granof

Victoria Granof's cookbook, "Sicily My Sweet."
Victoria Granof's cookbook, "Sicily My Sweet."

Sicily My Sweet is a love letter to Sicilian desserts. Victoria Granof explores puddings, pastries, preserves, and sweets that are perfect for home cooks or seasoned chefs. It is a beautiful pick for anyone with a sweet tooth and a soft spot for Sicily.

Cucina Tipica: An Italian Adventure by Andrew Cotto

Cucina Tipica book cover
Cucina Tipica: An Italian Adventure, novel by Andrew Cotto

When an American traveler arrives in Italy, a chance discovery sets him on a winding search for ancestry through Florence and the Tuscan countryside. Filled with memorable characters, the novel asks whether Italy can become more than a temporary escape and instead a place to stay.

Liguria: The Cookbook: Recipes From The Italian Riviera by Laurel Evans

Liguria: The Cookbook by Laurel Evans.

Laurel Evans captures the romance of coastal Italy through recipes and storytelling that highlight the sea air and fresh flavors of the Ligurian region.

For the Passionate Home Cook

Rome: A Culinary History, Cookbook, and Field Guide to the Flavors that Built a City by Katie Parla

Cover of Katie Parla’s book Rome: A Culinary History, Cookbook, and Field Guide to the Flavors that Built a City.
Rome: A Culinary History, Cookbook, and Field Guide to the Flavors that Built a City by Katie Parla.

Katie Parla focuses on the everyday dishes Romans actually cook and eat, from pastas to simple meat and vegetables. The recipes stay close to tradition and are written for home cooks who want Roman food that feels authentic and doable.

Pasta & Magic by Mark Gowen

Mangia Y'all by Lowcountry Bella (Mandi Casey)

Mandi Casey's newest book.

"This book is more than a collection of recipes; it’s a celebration of moments. It’s about gathering at the table, pouring a glass of something lovely, and cooking food that brings joy, comfort, and connection. From Tuscan hillsides to South Carolina porches, these pages are filled with the flavors, stories, and rituals that have shaped my journey."

The Italian Summer Kitchen by Cathy Whims

From six-time James Beard Award nominee Cathy Whims, this book explores Italian cooking with a focus on seasonal ingredients and simple techniques. The Italian Summer Kitchen is a thoughtful guide for home cooks, with step-by-step instructions and colorful illustrations.

For the Bold and Curious

Italopunk: 145 Recipes to Shock Your Nonna by Vanja van der Leeden

The cover of Italopunk: 145 Recipes to Shock Your Nonna by Vanja van der Leeden.
The cover of Italopunk: 145 Recipes to Shock Your Nonna by Vanja van der Leeden.

Italopunk explores a new wave of Italian cooking shaped by chefs who are rethinking tradition. Through recipes, interviews, and restaurant recommendations, the book highlights bold flavors and modern interpretations that challenge expectations.

For the Story Lover and Entertainer

The Last Letter from Sicily by Lindsay Marie Morris

20 Amici 40 Ricette; Friends & Food from the Heart of Chianti by John Bersani

"20 Amici 40 Ricette; Friends & Food from the Heart of Chianti" by John Bersani.
20 Amici 40 Ricette; Friends & Food from the Heart of Chianti by John Bersani.

The View from Lake Como by Adriana Trigiani

A novel by Adriana Trigiani.

Adriana Trigiani’s novel follows Jess Capodimonte Baratta, a woman putting everyone else first until life forces her to choose herself. Set between New Jersey and Italy, the story moves from family duty and buried secrets to reinvention in Carrara. It is a warm and funny Italian American story about starting over on your own terms.

Phil's Favorites: Recipes from Friends and Family to Make at Home by Phil Rosenthal and Jenn Garbee

Cover of Phil’s Favorites: Recipes from Friends and Family to Make at Home by Phil Rosenthal and Jenn Garbee.
Phil’s Favorites, Rosenthal’s latest cookbook, features comforting recipes and stories from friends and family.

Rosenthal's book is filled with stories and dishes from his life and adventures. "It’s really a celebration of family and friends. It’s a cookbook, yes, but it’s also an invitation into my life. I’m not a great cook, and I only contribute two recipes (though one of them, the tuna fish sandwich is a must), but I want to share the best recipes of my friends and family for readers to make at home. Among the mouthwatering meals, there’s also lots of stories. There's a lot of love." - Phil Rosenthal

These books are easy to wrap but hard to forget. For anyone who loves Italy, they offer something lasting, even when picked up at the last minute.

Check out more of Appetito's books, cookbooks, and author stories here.

Enjoyed this article? Sign up for the Appetito newsletter and receive new recipes, stories, and Italian inspiration straight to your inbox.

Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Sarah Campise Hallier

Sarah Campise Hallier is the Associate Editor at Appetito Magazine. Featured in Italy Magazine, The Local IT, la Repubblica, and We the Italians, Sarah enjoys covering everything from cultural identity to the evolving Italian-American food experience. A California girl at heart, when she’s not crafting stories, she’s chasing down the best food and drink on her travels and sharing them at @forkBOUNDfoodies. Check out some of Sarah's stories here.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

Andrew Cotto on the BBC Discussing the UNESCO News

In a conversation with BBC World Business Report host Samantha Fenwick, Appetito Editor in Chief Andrew Cotto breaks down UNESCO’s recognition of Italian cuisine as cultural heritage.

December 15, 2025
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Late to the Party—My Holiday Shopping Cart

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

December 14, 2025
Features

Season’s Drinkings Gift Guide: Italian-Style!

The Italian drinks that turn any holiday moment into a celebration.

December 11, 2025
Features

Appetito’s Collection of Seasonal Sips, Sweets, and Stories

Seasonal Italian recipes, cocktails, stories, and inspirations from the Appetito archives.

December 10, 2025
Features

De Gustibus Cooking School Is Where Top Chefs Cook for You

De Gustibus Cooking School in the Macy's of NYC is a hidden gem of an experience with some of the world's top chefs.

December 10, 2025
See all posts