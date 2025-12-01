Author Adriana Trigiani Hosts Sinatra Luncheon at Patsy’s NYC.

Bestselling author Adriana Trigiani is returning to Patsy's Italian Restaurant to host the Frank Sinatra Luncheon, an event where music, history, and authentic Italian food converge.

Trigiani, known for filling her novels, like The View from Lake Como, with rich descriptions of food and Italian-American hospitality, has a deep connection to Patsy's. She hosted two sold-out book events there last summer, where readers experienced the legendary cuisine. The restaurant has served time-honored dishes since 1944, offering a genuine, family atmosphere that makes every guest feel welcome.

While Patsy's classic Italian dishes will be served, the afternoon is dedicated to Old Blue Eyes. The luncheon features a live performance by Steve Maglio and heartfelt tributes honoring figures like Frankie Valli, Robert Davi, and others. The gathering will also be featured on Trigiani’s popular podcast.

This special dining experience takes place on Friday, December 12, 2025, from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM. Check out their website for ticket information.