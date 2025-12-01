Author Adriana Trigiani Hosts Sinatra Luncheon at Patsy’s NYC.

Lioni
Bestselling author Adriana Trigiani returns to the historic Patsy's Italian Restaurant to host a special tribute to Frank Sinatra, featuring live music and classic Italian cuisine.
Our Health & Wellness expert curates a gift guide for the holidays with an emphasis on products she personally uses for her own well-being.
Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!
Bring Italian flavor to your Thanksgiving table with Appetito’s favorite sides, lasagnas, and desserts.
Our health and wellness expert shares simple, meaningful ways to bring gratitude into your Thanksgiving week, encouraging reflection, presence, and a deeper appreciation for the season.
Home cook Mark Gowan shares his winter-inspired pasta, a cozy mix of cavolo nero, chorizo and fresh pasta that proves how easy it is to adapt ingredients into a rich and flavorful meal.
Bari Ristorante, one of Houston’s most beloved Italian restaurants, is expanding to The Woodlands with a new Waterway Square location.