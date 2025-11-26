A Thanksgiving Reminder from Our Health & Wellness Expert

Lioni
Lioni
Our health and wellness expert shares simple, meaningful ways to bring gratitude into your Thanksgiving week, encouraging reflection, presence, and a deeper appreciation for the season.
Bring Italian flavor to your Thanksgiving table with Appetito’s favorite sides, lasagnas, and desserts.
Home cook Mark Gowan shares his winter-inspired pasta, a cozy mix of cavolo nero, chorizo and fresh pasta that proves how easy it is to adapt ingredients into a rich and flavorful meal.
Bari Ristorante, one of Houston’s most beloved Italian restaurants, is expanding to The Woodlands with a new Waterway Square location.
Ridgewood cult favorite Salvos brings its stacked Italian sandwiches to Cafe Susanne on the Williamsburg waterfront, pairing panini with spritzes and river views.
Welsh-Italian photographer and home cook Mark Gowen shares the culinary journey behind the first cookbook in the Pasta & Magic series.
Our Editor-in-Chief weighs in on the pasta tariff controversy while introducing a new series dedicated to artisinal pastas from Italy.