Features

A Thanksgiving Reminder from Our Health & Wellness Expert

Our health and wellness expert shares simple, meaningful ways to bring gratitude into your Thanksgiving week, encouraging reflection, presence, and a deeper appreciation for the season.

9:00 AM EST on November 26, 2025

As we head into Thanksgiving week, I encourage you to reconnect with the heart of gratitude.

In Italian, grata means gratitude, and it’s the name of my wellness practice for a reason. It’s a reminder that thankfulness is not just a feeling, but a way of moving through the world. In many Italian traditions, gratitude is expressed at the table: a meal cooked with intention, time shared with loved ones, and the joy of gathering.

Thanksgiving offers us that opportunity to slow down, savor what’s in front of us, and appreciate the people, moments, and traditions that nourish us far beyond the food itself. Gratitude brings us back to the truth that life itself is a gift. We don’t have to earn the sunrise, the people who care for us, or the chance to begin again.

This week, take a pause and reflect: 

  1. Who am I grateful for, and why? 
  2. What small glimmers brought me joy recently? 
  3. What deserves appreciation in this season of my life? 
  4. What challenge taught me something meaningful this year?

I wish you a Thanksgiving season filled with presence, joy, and meaning. And may this perspective of gratitude inspire you to share it with your loved ones and pass it on.

