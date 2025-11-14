Stuffed Artichokes with Love from Lioni for Your Thanksgiving Table

These stuffed artichokes are the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving table. They are flavorful, cheesy and have the perfect crunchy exterior with a moist interior.

Caciocavallo is essentially an aged mozzarella cheese, so it has a bit more of a salty flavor than a fresh mozzarella. When I initially thought about incorporating Caciocavallo cheese into this artichoke stuffing, I knew it would pair well due to its low moisture content.

This Caciocavallo di Salvatore cheese is the heart of the Salzarulo family (the founders of Lioni Latticini ). It was the late Salvatore’s last project before his passing, and this cheese will be forever near and dear to the family.