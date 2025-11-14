Skip to Content
Stuffed Artichokes with Love from Lioni for Your Thanksgiving Table

Joanna Moeller continues her series the cheeses of Lioni Latticini using their Caciocavallo di Salvatore for this stuffed artichoke recipe.

9:00 AM EST on November 14, 2025

Stuffed artichokes with Caciocavallo cheese from Lioni Latticini.

Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More

These stuffed artichokes are the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving table. They are flavorful, cheesy and have the perfect crunchy exterior with a moist interior. 

Caciocavallo is essentially an aged mozzarella cheese, so it has a bit more of a salty flavor than a fresh mozzarella. When I initially thought about incorporating Caciocavallo cheese into this artichoke stuffing, I knew it would pair well due to its low moisture content. 

This Caciocavallo di Salvatore cheese is the heart of the Salzarulo family (the founders of Lioni Latticini). It was the late Salvatore’s last project before his passing, and this cheese will be forever near and dear to the family. 

Stuffed Artichokes with Caciocavallo Cheese from Lioni Latticini

Recipe by Joanna Moeller
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

6

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

1

hour 

Ingredients

  • 6 medium-sized 6 artichokes

  • 2 2 lemons, halved

  • 8 ounces 8 plain breadcrumbs

  • 4 cloves 4 garlic, grated

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 Castelvetrano olives, chopped

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 fresh parsley, chopped

  • 1 tablespoon 1 dried Sicilian oregano

  • 1 cup 1 grated Parmigiano cheese

  • 2 cups 2 coarsely grated Lioni Caciocavallo cheese

  • 1-1/2 cups 1-1/2 chicken broth (1/2 goes into the breadcrumbs and the rest is used in the pre-bake)

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 extra virgin olive oil

  • 3 tablespoons 3 butter

  • Sea salt to taste

  • black pepper to taste

Directions

  • Remove the tops and stems of the artichokes.
  • Fill a large pot with water and squeeze the lemons into the water; add the lemons.
  • Peel the outer part of the stem and add along with the whole artichokes to lemon acidulated water.
  • Bring the pot of water to boil (boil for 12-15 mins) and remove the chokes and stems.
  • Remove the outer leaves, center and choke.
  • Chop the stems.
  • In a large bowl, combine the breadcrumbs, cheeses, herbs, garlic, olives, salt, pepper and chopped stems. Mix thoroughly.
  • Stuff the inside of the artichokes and the leaves.
  • Drizzle the tops with olive oil and top each with a 1/2 tbs. pat of butter.
  • Pour the remaining broth over the tops of the artichokes, leaving most for the bottom of the bake dish.
  • Bake at 400 for approximately 35-40 minutes until the tops have nicely browned. 
  • Serve warm.

