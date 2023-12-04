Appetito’s Italian Thanksgiving on TV
Appetito's Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, returned to Good Day New York to display an Italian-inspired Thanksgiving feast.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
The Culture of Italy Is Food
Our contributor explains how food defines the culture of her native Italy and informs La Dolce Vita of Il Bel Paese.
Gemelli With Slow-cooked Pork Shoulder Ragù
A slow-cooked pork shoulder ragù with gemelli is a crowd-pleasing pasta dish from the cookbook Pasta et Al.
Bona Furtuna
Tagliarini alla Vongole
This tagliarini alla vongole recipe comes from the book Pasta Masterclass, by London-based chef Mateo Zielonka. Here, he uses the ribbon-shaped tagliarini pasta to pair with flavorful clams and herbs, a delicious take on the classic linguine alla vongole.
Giada De Laurentiis on the Holidays and Giadzy
Appetito interviews Italian food icon Giada De Laurentiis about the unique products from Giadzy and her holiday gift ideas.