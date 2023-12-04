Skip to Content
Appetito home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Features

Appetito’s Italian Thanksgiving on TV

Appetito's Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, returned to Good Day New York to display an Italian-inspired Thanksgiving feast.

9:30 AM EST on December 4, 2023

Appetito's Andrew Cotto with Rosanna Scotto on Good Day New York.

Appetito’s Andrew Cotto with Rosanna Scotto on Good Day New York.

Appetito editor-in-chief Andrew Cotto appeared as a guest on Fox 5's popular morning television show Good Day New York with host Rosanna Scotto on November 22 to share our version of an Italian Thanksgiving inspired by his American holiday in Tuscany 20 years ago. Take a look and try this next year!

Appetito's Andrew Cotto on Good Day New York with Rosanna Scotto.

The complete recipes can be found here.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

The Culture of Italy Is Food

Our contributor explains how food defines the culture of her native Italy and informs La Dolce Vita of Il Bel Paese.

December 4, 2023
Recipes

Gemelli With Slow-cooked Pork Shoulder Ragù

A slow-cooked pork shoulder ragù with gemelli is a crowd-pleasing pasta dish from the cookbook Pasta et Al.

December 4, 2023
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna

Bona Furtuna

From estate-grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil and air-dried Ancient Grain Pasta, to organic Marinara Pasta Sauce, Salt Seasonings, Pesto & Spreads, or Aged Balsamic Vinegar, Bona Furtuna’s Italian food products are sustainably produced for flavor and body while preserving the biological heritage of Sicily.
Learn More
Recipes

Tagliarini alla Vongole

This tagliarini alla vongole recipe comes from the book Pasta Masterclass, by London-based chef Mateo Zielonka. Here, he uses the ribbon-shaped tagliarini pasta to pair with flavorful clams and herbs, a delicious take on the classic linguine alla vongole.

November 30, 2023
Features

Giada De Laurentiis on the Holidays and Giadzy

Appetito interviews Italian food icon Giada De Laurentiis about the unique products from Giadzy and her holiday gift ideas.

November 30, 2023
See all posts