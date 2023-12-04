Appetito’s Italian Thanksgiving on TV

Appetito editor-in-chief Andrew Cotto appeared as a guest on Fox 5's popular morning television show Good Day New York with host Rosanna Scotto on November 22 to share our version of an Italian Thanksgiving inspired by his American holiday in Tuscany 20 years ago. Take a look and try this next year!

Appetito's Andrew Cotto on Good Day New York with Rosanna Scotto.

The complete recipes can be found here .