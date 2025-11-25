Houston’s Bari Ristorante Expands to The Woodlands

If you know Italian food in Houston, you know Bari Ristorante. Well, get ready, Woodlands. Owners Tommy Nally and Pedro Teyuca are finally bringing their sophisticated brand of Italian dining to Waterway Square.

The burning question, of course, is: Why The Woodlands, and why now? Nally and Teyuca explained their vision to Appetito:

“Residents of The Woodlands have long enjoyed a reputation for being wine and food lovers. You can see that by attendance in their many culinary events and support of the local food culture. Many of our longtime customers live in The Woodlands and have been after us to open Bari closer to home.”

It's clear this wasn't just a business decision. It was also about serving their existing family of fans.

The New Vibe: Still Elegant, Just a Little More Room

The new Bari Ristorante in The Woodlands features a dramatic dining room that reflects the style of Milan and Rome. Photo courtesy of Stevens Group.

For those familiar with the original spot, what's new on Waterway Avenue?

“Diners can experience respect for Italian food in a setting that evokes the stylish glamour of Milan and Rome. Serving classic dishes found from the mountains to the sea.”

The core look will feel familiar. “The design incorporates similar details such as the feature salt walls, color palate and curated art pieces. The menu will include dishes that represent the 'Best of Bari' as well as the addition of premium cuts of meat.” Consider it Bari, but elevated.

The Classics Return

Bari’s signature truffle pasta is finished in a parmigiano reggiano wheel with freshly shaved truffles. Photo by Becca Wright

Don’t worry, your favorites are making the trip. The list of signature dishes that will be showcased:

The Truffle Pasta , finished in a parmigiano reggiano cheese wheel with freshly shaved truffles.

The Branzino al Sale , a Mediterranean seabass baked in rock salt and served with seasonal vegetables and salmoriglio dressing.

The dramatic Chateaubriand, a center-cut filet cooked in the pizza oven and flambéed table-side.

As Nally mentioned, these signature performances will be "complemented by an expanded selection of premium cuts of meat" for the Woodlands crowd.

When you strip away the glamour and the table-side theatrics, what is the heart of Bari? “From the mountains to the sea, the simple joy of Italian — a balance between classic and modernity.”

That simple joy is what they want you to feel when you sit down. “Bari is about having good times—a place for fun meals, celebrations, and enjoyment shared with family and friends." It’s a place for lingering over pasta and wine with the people you love.

And for food this good, the ingredients have to be impeccable. Sourcing fresh and clean local ingredients is key, including meats from Texas and produce from local farmers.

Consistency and Integrity

The stunning new space, which they describe as “equally beautiful, with certain upgrades to the design” compared to River Oaks, needs a seasoned hand in the kitchen.

Partner Chef Renato De Pirro, a Certified Master Italian Chef, will lead the kitchen. "He is responsible for building a team that can consistently follow all recipes, respect the food, and maintain the program's high standards,” the owners told Appetito.

The Woodlands is about to experience the kind of sophisticated Italian dining that’s worth dressing up for. Get ready to raise a glass to the simple, beautiful joy of Italian food.

Bari is expected to open in early 2026. Follow on Bari's Instagram for updates. Bari Ristorante, Woodlands will be located at 24 Waterway Avenue, #125, The Woodlands, Texas 77380.