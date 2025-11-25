Mark Gowen’s Casarecce in Cavolo Nero Sauce with Chorizo

Lioni
Home cook Mark Gowan shares his winter-inspired pasta, a cozy mix of cavolo nero, chorizo and fresh pasta that proves how easy it is to adapt ingredients into a rich and flavorful meal.
Bari Ristorante, one of Houston’s most beloved Italian restaurants, is expanding to The Woodlands with a new Waterway Square location.
Ridgewood cult favorite Salvos brings its stacked Italian sandwiches to Cafe Susanne on the Williamsburg waterfront, pairing panini with spritzes and river views.
Welsh-Italian photographer and home cook Mark Gowen shares the culinary journey behind the first cookbook in the Pasta & Magic series.
Our Editor-in-Chief weighs in on the pasta tariff controversy while introducing a new series dedicated to artisinal pastas from Italy.
Chef Jamie Kenyon’s Red Wattle pork meatballs have become a signature at ‘Ino, earning a devoted following for their delicate texture, vibrant flavor, and thoughtful nod to both heritage and tradition.
Barcelona has no shortage of standout restaurants, but the city’s Italian community has shaped a dining scene all its own. From Roman pinsa to Neapolitan pizza, here are five must-try Italian spots worth adding to your Catalan itinerary.