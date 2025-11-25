Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Recipes

Mark Gowen’s Casarecce in Cavolo Nero Sauce with Chorizo

Home cook Mark Gowan shares his winter-inspired pasta, a cozy mix of cavolo nero, chorizo and fresh pasta that proves how easy it is to adapt ingredients into a rich and flavorful meal.

10:00 AM EST on November 25, 2025

Mark Gowen's Casarecce pasta in a creamy cavolo nero sauce topped with sliced chorizo and peas

Mark Gowen’s Casarecce pasta in a creamy cavolo nero sauce topped with sliced chorizo and peas.

Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

This is a recreation of a self-catering meal I cooked when I was on holiday on the Isle of Wight in the middle of winter. I’ve included it here to show you how easy and fun it can be to adapt recipes using the ingredients you have on hand. If I’d been able to find it, I would have used ‘nduja and made a drizzle to add to the finished pasta, but there wasn’t any to be found anywhere so chorizo was the next best alternative.

The chorizo was from UK supermarket Marks & Spencers, and the onions and cavolo nero were from the fantastic Harvey Browns food hall in Arreton on the Isle of Wight. I’ve become slightly addicted to tracking down more local farm shops and markets when I’m on holiday, where you can often find a great selection of locally sourced meat and vegetables along with international staples.

Casarecce in Cavolo Nero Sauce with Chorizo

Recipe by Mark Gowen
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • 7 oz. 7 cooking chorizo

  • 1 1 medium onion

  • 8 8 leaves of cavolo nero / kale

  • 5.3 oz. 5.3 lager

  • large handful of frozen peas

  • parmesan

  • extra virgin olive oil

  • 17 oz. 17  fresh casarecce

Directions

  • Begin by chopping the onion finely and frying gently in EVO. When it’s tender, set it aside.
  • Fry the chorizo in some beer and then cut it into small slivers.
  • Remove the stalks from the cavolo and boil the leaves for a couple of minutes, then fish them out and pat them dry.
  • Boil the pasta and half way through the cooking time, throw in some frozen peas.
  • Blend the cavolo and onions with a handful of parmesan and some EVO and a little of the pasta water to make a sauce. 
  • Transfer the cooked casarecce and peas to a tossing pan with the sauce and toss to combine.
  •  Plate with the chorizo sprinkled on the top of each portion.

Notes

  • MANTECATURA: light

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Houston’s Bari Ristorante Expands to The Woodlands

Bari Ristorante, one of Houston’s most beloved Italian restaurants, is expanding to The Woodlands with a new Waterway Square location.

November 25, 2025
News

Salvo’s Sandwiches Arrive at Café Susanne in Williamsburg

Ridgewood cult favorite Salvos brings its stacked Italian sandwiches to Cafe Susanne on the Williamsburg waterfront, pairing panini with spritzes and river views.

November 24, 2025
Features

Basta Cheap Pasta: Prepare to Pay More by Choice Not Tariff

Our Editor-in-Chief weighs in on the pasta tariff controversy while introducing a new series dedicated to artisinal pastas from Italy.

November 21, 2025
Recipes

‘Ino’s Red Wattle Pork Meatballs Already Feel Iconic

Chef Jamie Kenyon’s Red Wattle pork meatballs have become a signature at ‘Ino, earning a devoted following for their delicate texture, vibrant flavor, and thoughtful nod to both heritage and tradition.

November 20, 2025
Features

Italian Food in Barcelona: 5 Must-Try Restaurants

Barcelona has no shortage of standout restaurants, but the city’s Italian community has shaped a dining scene all its own. From Roman pinsa to Neapolitan pizza, here are five must-try Italian spots worth adding to your Catalan itinerary.

November 20, 2025
See all posts