Mark Gowen’s Casarecce in Cavolo Nero Sauce with Chorizo

This is a recreation of a self-catering meal I cooked when I was on holiday on the Isle of Wight in the middle of winter. I’ve included it here to show you how easy and fun it can be to adapt recipes using the ingredients you have on hand. If I’d been able to find it, I would have used ‘nduja and made a drizzle to add to the finished pasta, but there wasn’t any to be found anywhere so chorizo was the next best alternative.

The chorizo was from UK supermarket Marks & Spencers, and the onions and cavolo nero were from the fantastic Harvey Browns food hall in Arreton on the Isle of Wight. I’ve become slightly addicted to tracking down more local farm shops and markets when I’m on holiday, where you can often find a great selection of locally sourced meat and vegetables along with international staples.