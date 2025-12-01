The 2025 Grata Wellness Holiday Gift Guide Is Nourish Forward

The holidays are a time to give, and the best gifts are those that nourish the mind, body, and soul. This season, I’ve curated a selection of items that combine beauty, comfort, and wellness for your loved ones, or yourself! Each item is something I use personally to support calm, joy, and vitality during the busy holiday season.

The Grata Wellness 2025 Holiday Gift Guide has been carefully curated by our Health & Wellness expert, Marianna Cuomo Maier.

Giusti Italian Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

A culinary essential for the home chef, this premium balsamic vinegar from Modena, Italy elevates everything from pasta and roasted vegetables to fresh fruit and desserts. It’s a thoughtful gift for anyone who loves to cook with quality ingredients. Currently 6% off.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe

Nothing says comfort like wrapping up in an ultra-soft robe. Perfect for quiet mornings with a cup of coffee, evenings by the fire, or post-bath relaxation, this cozy-chic robe is an indulgent gift that will be appreciated all winter long. Currently 30% off.

Summer Fridays Tinted Lip Butter Balm in Pink Sugar

A little self-care goes a long way. This hydrating lip balm is my go-to for a pop of color that keeps lips soft and glowing. Currently 8% off.

Sillo Silk Pillowcase Set With Code

Upgrade beauty sleep with luxuriously smooth silk pillowcases that help reduce friction on hair and skin. Every night becomes a mini self-care ritual, making this a thoughtful, practical, and indulgent gift. Currently 10% off, and use code GRATA15 for an additional 15% off!

NEOM De-Stress Essential Oil & Diffuser

Bring calm and clarity into any home with this essential oil blend and diffuser. Perfect for creating a personal sanctuary during the holidays or any time your loved ones need to unwind. Currently 30% off.

Carina Clutch

These beautifully crafted clutches, designed by a mother-daughter duo, capture the vibrant, joyful spirit of the Italian Riviera. A gift that combines style and thoughtful design, perfect for dressing up any outfit. Currently 20% off with code SALDI.

ZBIOTICS Pre-Alcohol Gift Set

Celebrate mindfully and support your body while enjoying the season. This set is currently 25% off. For other sets, use code GRATAWELLNESS for 10% off.

Apple Airtags

Keep your essentials easily trackable with this smart tool. Highly recommended for checked luggage! Currently 36% off.

Bonus Additions for Appetito Magazine:

Grata Wellness Alignment & Visioning Meditation Session

Step into the New Year feeling grounded, clear, and re-energized. This 60-minute session blends meditation, visualization, and intention setting to help you align with your purpose and create space for what you truly want. You’ll leave with renewed clarity, deeper self-connection, and an energy shift you can feel. Currently 40% off!

Grata Wellness 1:1 Wellness Coaching Reset

A personalized 1:1 coaching session designed to help you reset, realign, and move into the New Year with clarity and confidence. This 60-minute session supports you in releasing stress, rebuilding momentum, and reconnecting with the habits, boundaries, and energy that help you feel your best. Together, we’ll explore what’s working, what’s not, and create an actionable plan you can implement immediately. Currently 40% off!

Pistakio Spread Mini Gift Set

These spreads are delicious and make a perfect stocking stuffer, host gift, or sweet way to introduce someone to their new pistachio obsession. An adorable 2-pack featuring the Creamy and Crunchy Pistakio mini jars, tucked inside a festive little green gift box. Currently 10% off.

Give the gift of pure relaxation. A QC NY Spa gift certificate offers access to immersive thermal pools, stunning NYC skyline views, steam rooms, saunas, and sensory relaxation experiences. It’s the perfect luxurious escape for anyone who deserves a calming reset ideal for post-holiday recovery, date nights, or a mid-winter wellness boost. Currently 15% off.

This season, give gifts that go beyond the ordinary. Whether it’s culinary delights, cozy self-care, or wellness tools, these items encourage mindful living and joyful moments. From my heart to yours, happy gifting and happy holidays!