Features

QC Spa NYC: An Italian Escape on Governors Island

Just a short ferry ride from Manhattan, QC Spa NYC offers an Italian-inspired wellness escape on Governors Island—where la dolce vita meets New York energy.

10:00 AM EST on November 3, 2025

Outdoor heated pools at QC Spa NYC with city skyline views.

QC Spa’s heated pools offer panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline.

This fall, I escaped to QC Spa on Governors Island for the day. Just a five-minute ferry ride from Manhattan, QC Spa is a serene, Italian-inspired oasis that somehow feels worlds away — in the best way. Part of the QC Terme group, known for its thermal spas from the Dolomites to Rome, the NYC location brings a slice of Italian wellness culture to the city.

From the moment I arrived, I was immersed in the signature warmth of Italian hospitality. The staff greeted us with calm, friendly energy in the coziest, homelike setting, immediately setting the tone for a restorative day.

Himalayan salt relaxation room at QC Spa NY.
The Himalayan salt room glows with soft amber light, enhancing the spa’s tranquil atmosphere.

The property itself is charming and breathtaking. The outdoor heated pools, complete with individual jet seats and panoramic skyline views, made it easy to forget we were still in New York. Inside, there were countless sensory experiences: saunas, steam rooms, thermal baths, relaxation lounges, and more. The guided self-foot massage in the lavender relaxation room was an unexpectedly delightful ritual.

I didn’t even make it to every experience — and I truly can’t wait to go back. 

A view of Manhattan from QC Spa NYC.
A serene look at Manhattan from QC Spa NYC’s Governors Island location.

The lunch buffet featured Italian-inspired dishes and light bites that perfectly complemented the day’s theme of balance and indulgence. Somewhere between the pools, saunas, and quiet nooks, I noticed how still my mind had become. It was one of those rare moments where time seemed to slow down and la dolce far niente came to life.

QC Spa captures the art of slowing down, savoring beauty, and embracing la dolce vita — right in New York City. My recommendation: spend the entire day. When I go back, I plan to take the first ferry and leave on the last.



