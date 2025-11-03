QC Spa NYC: An Italian Escape on Governors Island
Just a short ferry ride from Manhattan, QC Spa NYC offers an Italian-inspired wellness escape on Governors Island—where la dolce vita meets New York energy.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
The Pasta Queen Is Ready for the Holidays
The Pasta Queen herself, Nadia Caterina Munno, talks with Appetito about her favorite Italian fall flavors, holiday cooking traditions, and the dishes she’ll be making this Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Sunday Shop: Four Fall Fitness Faves
Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!
Lioni
Glen Powell Launches Smash Kitchen Organic Olive Oil at Walmart
Glen Powell brings an Italian-inspired touch to America’s kitchens with Smash Kitchen’s new organic oils.
How to Make Grandma’s Crumb Cake
A nostalgic, buttery crumb cake that’s easy to make and even easier to love — inspired by the warmth of a grandmother’s kitchen.
La Tazza D’Oro Opens in NYC
Authentic Italian coffee culture arrives in Gramercy with capolavoro macchiatos, buttery pastries, and a welcoming neighborhood spirit.
How to Make Autumn Bruschetta
A cozy twist on a classic Italian bite with ricotta, roasted squash, and rosemary salt.