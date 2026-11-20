Chef POV is where I share what I’m currently drawn to — ingredients, producers, markets and the Italian culinary traditions and convivialità that I cherish most. I believe deeply in the beauty of simplicity: choosing high quality ingredients and allowing them to speak for themselves. From specialty pantry staples and kitchen essentials to regional discoveries, restaurant finds, and entertaining inspiration, this column is a collection of the things that continue to inspire me both in and out of the kitchen.

If there’s an ingredient, product, region or restaurant you’d like to see featured in Chef POV, email me — I’d love to hear from you!

Every fall, around the time food-shop aisles are saturated with all things pumpkin, I start to indulge in “panettone season,” the months leading up to Christmas when this beloved artisanal and enriched bread starts appearing on shelves. Alongside the classic version with candied fruit, raisins and the very aromatic orange blossom water, panettone makers offer more creative variations, all worth trying.

Behind panettone’s humble appearance is a labor-intensive process that requires a well-tested recipe, careful sourcing of ingredients, commitment to technique, attention to detail and patience. Whether you're buying a classic panettone or exploring a more creative iteration, there are a few things that make a panettone standout.

Fermentation

One of the characteristics of artisanal panettone is the use of lievito madre, or natural sourdough starter. Unlike commercially produced yeast, a natural starter requires ongoing care under the watchful eye of an experienced panettiere. The dough usually goes through multiple fermentation stages, allowing time for it to develop flavor, aroma, structure and texture.

Ingredients

The foundation of a traditional panettone is flour, butter, fresh eggs, sugar, natural leavening and salt, along with raisins and candied fruit. The quality of these ingredients matter. Some panettone labels list such ingredients such as glucose syrup, invert sugar or emulsifiers. These aren't automatically signs of a lower-quality product. Invert sugar and glucose syrup, for instance, help maintain moisture and softness, while emulsifiers help fats remain evenly distributed in the dough.

Crumb and appearance

The crumb, or interior, of a well-made panettone should be soft and light, with an airy structure and strands that pull apart when you tear off a piece. This texture is the result of proper fermentation and carefully developed dough. Panettone should also have a well-developed dome and an evenly browned surface. The crumb should be moist and elastic without being crumbly.

Style

Not every panettone is intended to be enjoyed the same way. A classic panettone is all about the dough and fermentation, with little bursts of flavor from the candied fruit. A chocolate version tends to be more indulgent, while a filled panettone offers a more dessert-like experience. Savory versions, although less common, complement aperitivo hour nicely or make for a perfect savory snack.

My Top Five for 2026

Roscioli NYC: For the classic

Roscioli’s classic panettone is made in Rome. Courtesy of Riscioli

A Roman institution, this family-run food business traces its roots to Antico Forno Roscioli, a historic bakery on Via dei Chiavari. Over the years, the family expanded into the celebrated Salumeria Roscioli, a restaurant and gourmet deli known for its carefully sourced ingredients and delicious pasta dishes. In 2023, the company opened Roscioli Alimentari in Soho, it’s first outpost in NYC.

Whenever I’m in Rome, Roscioli is a mandatory stop for pizza al taglio and pastries and the Salumeria is my go-to-spot for cacio e pepe. On my last visit, I brought home a Panettone and it was so delicious. I was seriously considering using my miles to book a weekend trip to Rome to grab a second (and third). Although Rome is always a good idea, luckily for me (and you!) NYC location offers the coveted treat for sale online in limited quantities.

Shipped directly from the bakery in Rome to the NYC restaurant location for distribution, the Panettone is made following a 50-year-old recipe using French demi-sel butter, fresh eggs, the bakery's sourdough starter and dried fruits. It has a rich, buttery texture without feeling heavy with pops of perfectly tender candied fruit. If online availability runs out, the Panettone can also be enjoyed at Roscioli Alimentari in New York, a perfect end to a meal this time of year.

In the mood for something sweet? Explore Appetito's Italian dessert recipes for Christmas and the holiday season.

Loison: For chocolate and pear

Loison’s panettone combines candied pears and dark chocolate.

Founded in 1938 and based in Vicenza, near Venice, Loison has built its reputation on carefully developed recipes, intentional ingredient sourcing and love for design. I tasted its panettone for the first time earlier this year and I was immediately impressed by its quality and packaging. When I was in Northern Italy last month, I made a special stop in Vicenza to visit the Loison factory, museum and shop.

The visit gave me a deeper understanding of what makes Loison's panettone so special. The panettone I had tasted reflected the company’s attention to detail, from the recipe to the packaging, and its willingness to try new flavors while preserving traditional techniques.

Mario Loison prioritizes quality and provenance when choosing ingredients, with a preference for Italian products and geographically certified specialties. Think milk and butter from the mountains, lemons from the Amalfi coast, Pistachios from Bronte, Almonds from Avola and licorice from Calabria. Quality can’t be rushed, so Loison’s Panettone are naturally leavened taking 72 hours to prepare and using recipes refined over three generations dedicated to the craft.

A special panettone deserves special packaging. Mario's wife, Sonia Pilla, is the creative force behind Loison's distinctive presentation, bringing an artistic sensibility to the brand. Through her designs, packaging becomes part of the experience, reflecting the same attention to detail that goes into making the panettone itself.

I especially enjoyed Loison's Panettone Pera Cioccolato, filled with candied pears and single-origin cru dark chocolate. Light and flavorful, it strikes a good balance between the delicate sweetness of the pears and the layered flavor notes of the chocolate, for a more indulgent bite. Loison’s panettone can be purchased from multiple online retailers in the U.S., including Amazon.

Olivieri 1882: For spicy, savory tomato

Olivieri 1882 and Fly By Jing’s panettone pairs sun-dried tomatoes with Sichuan chili crisp.

Based in Italy's Veneto region, Olivieri 1882 is a historic, award-winning pastry shop renowned for its naturally leavened pastries, pizza, bread and their crown jewel, the panettone. This year it is offering a limited edition Spicy Savory Panettone with Tomato in collaboration with Fly By Jing, the brand behind Sichuan-inspired condiments. Handcrafted in Italy using Olivieri 1882’s 140-year-old recipe as the base and a four-day fermentation process, this panettone offers a twist on the Italian Christmas staple. This version combines pops of sun-dried tomatoes with generous streaks of Sichuan Chili Crisp, resulting in a balance of sweet and heat. This collaboration evolves panettone beyond its traditional flavors while preserving its core and technique, maintaining a soft and airy texture with a spicy, savory flavor.

This is the panettone you want on your table for holiday aperitivo. Nicola Olivieri, fifth-generation baker and CEO of the company, recommends serving it with ricotta or a similar cheese and a drizzle of lemon and olive oil. Orders can be placed at the company’s website and ships directly to consumers.

Tartuflanghe: For panettone Trifulòt

Tartuflanghe’s Panettone Trifulòt has a chocolate-hazelnut cream filling. Courtesy of Tartuflanghe

Founded in 1975, Tartuflanghe is a family-run company based in Alba, in the heart of Piedmont, a region known for its truffles and hazelnuts. The company focuses on truffle specialties and a broader range of gourmet products, including confectionery. Among its signature creations are the Trifulòt chocolate and hazelnut pralines that inspired its Panettone Trifulòt.

The naturally leavened dough of the Panettone combines a light, moist crumb with a generous gianduja cream filling made with PGI Piedmont hazelnuts and milk chocolate. The filling accounts for 20% of the panettone, delivering a generous hazelnut and chocolate flavor. Hazelnuts from Piedmont are the best in the world (trust me on this) so if you’re a hazelnut lover, this is the panettone for you. It's a more indulgent interpretation of the traditional Christmas treat, perfect for ending a meal with a hot shot of espresso. Orders for Panettone Trifulòt (and their many gourmet products) can be purchased online at its website.

Giusti: For panettone with balsamic vinegar of Modena IGP

Giusti makes its panettone with balsamic vinegar of Modena. Courtesy of Giusti

Founded in 1605, Giusti is the world's oldest producer of balsamic vinegar of Modena. Still family-run after 17 generations, the company has preserved its centuries-old tradition while continuing to find new ways to showcase its signature product. Its history is closely tied to Modena, where the family has built its reputation on craftsmanship, carefully developed recipes and the patient aging of balsamic vinegar in wooden barrels.

Each year, Giusti partners with Albertengo, a historic Piedmontese Pasticceria, to create a panettone featuring its balsamic vinegar of Modena IGP. Rather than using the vinegar simply as a finishing touch, the recipe incorporates it into the dough and uses it to macerate the raisins. Candied black cherries are added to the mix, bringing another layer of fruitiness. The result is a dough that balances the sweetness and richness of panettone with the gentle acidity and complex, fruit-forward notes of balsamic vinegar. Besides the full size 1-kilogram panettone, Giusti also offers a miniature version for the less that retains the shape and structure of a regular seized panettone. Orders can be placed directly on the company’s website.

In Chef POV: Italian Edit, I share what I’m excited to cook with, where I love to shop and the Italian traditions I come back to. Have a suggestion for a future column? Email me. I’d love to hear from you!