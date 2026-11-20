Cacio e pepe, but make it a Thanksgiving side. These green beans borrow the Pecorino Romano and black pepper from the Roman pasta. Crisp-tender green beans get tossed in garlic butter and olive oil, then piled high with Pecorino Romano and a generous amount of freshly cracked black pepper. The beans come together on the stove in minutes, leaving the oven free for the turkey. For more simple sides, follow along on Instagram at @thehealthyishchef.

Print Cacio e Pepe Green Beans Recipe by Danielle Kaye







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 6-8 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 15 minutes Ingredients 2 lbs. 2 green beans, trimmed

kosher salt, for blanching and seasoning

4 tbsp. 4 butter

1 tbsp. 1 olive oil

2 2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup 1/2 freshly grated Pecorino Romano

freshly cracked black pepper (lots of it) Directions Bring a large pot of water to a boil and season it well with salt. Fill a large bowl with ice and water.

Blanch the green beans for 3 minutes, then use tongs or a slotted spoon to transfer them directly to the ice bath. Let them cool for a few minutes, then drain well.

In a large skillet or saucepan, melt the butter with the olive oil over medium heat.

Add the green beans and garlic. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring, until the garlic is fragrant and the beans are coated in the butter and oil.

Season with a pinch of salt and toss.

Transfer to a large platter. Top with the grated Romano and plenty of freshly cracked black pepper. Serve right away. Notes Salt the blanching water, then season the beans again after they’ve been tossed with the butter and garlic. Taste before you add more, since the Romano is salty.

Grate the cheese yourself if you can. Pre-grated cheese often has anti-caking additives, and it doesn’t melt as nicely. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook