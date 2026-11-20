Cacio e pepe, but make it a Thanksgiving side. These green beans borrow the Pecorino Romano and black pepper from the Roman pasta. Crisp-tender green beans get tossed in garlic butter and olive oil, then piled high with Pecorino Romano and a generous amount of freshly cracked black pepper. The beans come together on the stove in minutes, leaving the oven free for the turkey. For more simple sides, follow along on Instagram at @thehealthyishchef.
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