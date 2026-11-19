An elevated Thanksgiving table goes beyond a beautiful tablescape. For me, it starts with quality ingredients, and Lioni Latticini is always part of that process. Their scamorza, a drier style of mozzarella, is one of the best I’ve had. It has just the right amount of salt, and you can taste the depth that comes with aging. That flavor comes through beautifully in these stuffed mushrooms.

Scamorza (dry mozzarella) from Lioni Latticini.

I start by softening earthy mushroom stems and deliciously sweet leeks in butter and extra virgin olive oil. The moment the garlic and thyme hit the pan, it smells like Thanksgiving. The panko soaks up all that buttery flavor, freshly grated scamorza brings the filling together, and a little pecorino gives it just the right salty bite.

I stuff the caps generously, then finish them with another drizzle of extra virgin olive oil before they go into the oven. As the tops turn golden, the scamorza melts right into the crispy breadcrumbs. I serve them warm on a platter with bundles of fresh thyme tucked around the mushrooms. They’re the kind of appetizer you reach for again before you’ve even finished the first one, so make the whole tray.