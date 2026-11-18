Once in a while you discover a setting that earns every lovely word written about it. Nestled into the rocky shoreline just outside the historic fishing town of Cefalù, Le Calette is that place.This family-run Sicilian luxury hotel feels like a private Mediterranean villa, and its views are extraordinary.

Named for the small, secluded coves (calette) that indent the coastline, the property began in the late 1960s when a Sicilian engineer fell in love with the dramatic landscape of Caldura Bay and built his dream house. More than 50 years later, it remains in the family—now under the care of the third generation. Its whitewashed villas and terraced gardens still follow the natural lines of the cliffs, with winding paths leading down to private rocky swimming spots. Fragrant citrus and fuschia bougainvillea frame the pool deck. It is both luxurious and quaint.

Cefalù’s Rocca rises behind Le Calette’s pool terrace. Photo: Patty Schmidt | @forkboundfoodies

The setting is beyond exceptional: sweeping views across the bay to the iconic Rocca di Cefalù, with the Tyrrhenian Sea glittering below. About a mile from Cefalù, whose Norman cathedral forms part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the property is a quieter alternative to some of the better-known Sicilian hotspots up and down the coast.

Le Calette’s growth has taken place over decades, with successive generations adding to the original idea and property. The result includes both the five-star Le Calette N°5 and the four-star Le Calette Bay, with rooms, suites and villas spread across the expansive grounds.

Dinner at Cala Luna

Le Calette’s arched entrance in Cefalù. Photo: Patty Schmidt | @forkboundfoodies

At the heart of the hotel is Cala Luna, its fine-dining restaurant. Since 2023 it has been recommended by the Michelin Guide Italy, currently holding a Michelin Plate. Here, every part of an ingredient is valued and waste is minimized.

Chef Dario Pandolfo leads the kitchen. He places fresh, local produce at the absolute center of his cooking. “The people behind our ingredients: the farmers, fishermen and all the small-scale producers who are part of our supply chain. They are my inspiration and my motivation,” he says. And nothing proved his passion more than the arrival of Today’s Garden, the first course taken from the Classics of Cala Luna tasting menu.

Today’s Garden presents seasonal ingredients in 12 small dishes at Cala Luna. Photo: Patty Schmidt | @forkboundfoodies

A procession of 12 miniature dishes — a concentrated map of the season — arrived plated in small white bowls. Among the standouts were a cool almond sorbet, a sharp pickled onion with béarnaise, small pearl aubergines finished with cream and caponata, and a dried pumpkin with nuts from the Madonie mountains. Acid, bitter, sweet and earthy, the large collection arrived all at once, taking considerable space on the table and definitely surprising us. A salad in 12 plates? Only on this island.

“Sicily is a place of intense contrasts, and its flavours can be just as powerful. We are at the very edge of Italy, and I think that intensity is part of our identity,” Pandolfo says. It was an impressive moment and unlike anything else we had experienced or eaten.

The dining room is as exciting as the meal. Cream tones and Sicilian ceramics form a contrasting backdrop to the open kitchen that allowed us to watch the busy brigade at work. Lemon-covered tiled walls and bright red cabinets frame the chefs while they worked, adding a whimsical flair that matches the staff’s charismatic demeanor. Knowledgeable and completely at ease with every detail of the menu, they simply knew their stuff — and it showed.

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A Sicilian chef comes home

Chef Dario Pandolfo in Cala Luna’s kitchen. Photo: Patty Schmidt | @forkboundfoodies

Chef Dario Pandolfo’s cooking was all about the island. Raised in Milazzo, he completed his studies at catering college before pursuing further professional training in Michelin-starred kitchens. He returned to Sicily after working elsewhere, including a formative period with Norbert Niederkofler in Alta Badia. “I always knew I wanted to become a chef,” he told Appetito. “I had an enormous appetite for learning and a curiosity that I still carry with me today.”

Cala Luna’s spaghetti al pomodoro in bianco. Photo: Patty Schmidt | @forkboundfoodies

And that passion shows in dishes that he truly cares about. His spaghetti al pomodoro in bianco, a tomato pasta prepared without the traditional red sauce, represents the sharpness, acidity and bitterness he associates with Sicily’s powerful contrasts. But what he hopes guests remember is not a single plate. “Food has the power to create emotions, bonds and connections that can last a lifetime,” he says. “That is what I would hope a guest would remember: not just a dish, but the feeling it left behind.”

Among the ingredients he believes deserve more attention is manna, the precious sap of the manna ash tree, a natural sweetener with a distinctive balsamic note. And if he could cook just one dish to make someone fall in love with Sicily, it would be aubergine caponata — sweet, sour, and impossible to resist.

A stay to remember

Palm trees surround a garden entrance at Le Calette. Photo: Patty Schmidt | @forkboundfoodies

It would be easy for a restaurant in a setting this beautiful to let the view get all the credit. But our meal proved that Cala Luna gave it a run for its money. There was serious work behind each creative dish, and we enjoyed watching Chef Pandolfo bring so much passion and ingenuity to what the season had to offer. Knowing that we could spend the afternoon exploring gardens, napping poolside or venturing into Cefalu and then end up in Cala Luna’s relaxing dining room was the perfect Sicilian ending to the perfect Sicilian day.

And for all the beauty we experienced at Le Calette, the food and the people serving it earned an equally lasting place in our memory.

Hotel Le Calette, Via Angela di Francesca, 1- 90015 Cefalù (PA) IT