Growing up, the holiday table was adorned with a variety of place settings. As a child, I remember packed dining rooms, squished seating charts and the pile of guest coats gathered on my aunt’s bed.
As a teenager, the table was so full that I had the rite of passage accompanying the “kids' table,” where the folding card table wobbled every time I tried to cut my meat. Nonetheless, it felt like fine dining, drinking ginger ale out of a wine glass.
Thanksgiving has never been about the size of the table for me. Even as the years went on and the company that once surrounded the table passed on, I still felt the magic that was Thanksgiving.
There’s a sudden shift of flavors once November hits. It’s as if at the stroke of midnight on November 1 I immediately turn into a pumpkin. I crave the pumpkin pie, the turkey and the herbs, the sweet-tart cranberry cutting through something rich, the smell of sage in butter. It's a whole day compressed into one plate, and I've never wanted to give that up just because I'm the only one sitting down to it.
So I stopped shrinking the holiday and started making it work for me. That's how I ended up here: three jumbo pasta shells holding everything Thanksgiving is supposed to taste like.
The filling is ground turkey seasoned with sage, rosemary, thyme and parsley, with a couple of spoonfuls of homemade cranberry sauce stirred right in — tart enough to cut the richness, sweet enough to make you go back for another bite. Then that turkey mixture marries into fresh ricotta. The shells sit on a bed of roasted butternut squash sauce, golden and silky, and they bake just long enough for everything to meet. A sprinkle of cheese on top, a drizzle of the squash sauce, crispy sage at the end for garnish. And absolutely no basting necessary!
That's the thing about cooking for one that I keep coming back to: it's not a lesser version of the real thing. It is the real thing, just sized for the person lucky enough to enjoy it.
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