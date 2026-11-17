Growing up, the holiday table was adorned with a variety of place settings. As a child, I remember packed dining rooms, squished seating charts and the pile of guest coats gathered on my aunt’s bed.

As a teenager, the table was so full that I had the rite of passage accompanying the “kids' table,” where the folding card table wobbled every time I tried to cut my meat. Nonetheless, it felt like fine dining, drinking ginger ale out of a wine glass.

Thanksgiving has never been about the size of the table for me. Even as the years went on and the company that once surrounded the table passed on, I still felt the magic that was Thanksgiving.

There’s a sudden shift of flavors once November hits. It’s as if at the stroke of midnight on November 1 I immediately turn into a pumpkin. I crave the pumpkin pie, the turkey and the herbs, the sweet-tart cranberry cutting through something rich, the smell of sage in butter. It's a whole day compressed into one plate, and I've never wanted to give that up just because I'm the only one sitting down to it.

So I stopped shrinking the holiday and started making it work for me. That's how I ended up here: three jumbo pasta shells holding everything Thanksgiving is supposed to taste like.

The filling is ground turkey seasoned with sage, rosemary, thyme and parsley, with a couple of spoonfuls of homemade cranberry sauce stirred right in — tart enough to cut the richness, sweet enough to make you go back for another bite. Then that turkey mixture marries into fresh ricotta. The shells sit on a bed of roasted butternut squash sauce, golden and silky, and they bake just long enough for everything to meet. A sprinkle of cheese on top, a drizzle of the squash sauce, crispy sage at the end for garnish. And absolutely no basting necessary!

That's the thing about cooking for one that I keep coming back to: it's not a lesser version of the real thing. It is the real thing, just sized for the person lucky enough to enjoy it.

Print Thanksgiving Stuffed Shells for One With Turkey and Sage Recipe by Jamie Spinato







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 1 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 30 minutes Ingredients 8 jumbo 8 pasta shells (plate at least three, cook extra in case some tear)

4 oz. 4 ground turkey

1/3 cup 1/3 ricotta, drained well

1 1 egg yolk

1 tbsp. 1 butter

2 tbsp. 2 heavy cream

1/4 cup 1/4 grated Parmesan, plus more for topping

1 tsp. 1 chopped fresh sage

1 tsp. 1 chopped fresh rosemary

1 tsp. 1 chopped fresh thyme

2 tbsp. 2 chopped flat-leaf parsley

2 tbsp. 2 homemade cranberry sauce (see notes below)

1 1/2 cups 1 1/2 cubed butternut squash

olive oil

salt and pepper

5-6 5-6 fresh sage leaves, for crisping Directions Heat the oven to 400 F. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil for the shells.

Toss the cubed squash with olive oil and salt and roast for 20-25 minutes, until tender and caramelized at the edges.

Simmer the cranberry sauce on low until jammy.

Boil the shells 2 minutes shy of the package directions. Drain and set aside.

Fry the sage leaves in butter for 30-60 seconds, then set aside.

Brown the turkey, then season with salt and pepper. Off the heat, stir in the cranberry sauce and the chopped herbs. Let it cool a minute, then fold in the ricotta, egg yolk and Parmesan.

Blend the roasted squash smooth with a splash of pasta water and a splash of heavy cream. It should coat a spoon.

Spread a bed of the squash sauce in a small oven-safe dish. Fill the shells (about ¼ cup each), nestle them in the sauce and sprinkle grated Parmesan over the tops.

Bake for 12-15 minutes, just until warmed through.

Finish with a light drizzle of squash sauce and top with the crispy sage to garnish. Notes For the cranberry sauce (makes more than you need; the rest keeps more than two weeks in the refrigerator): 1 cup fresh cranberries, ¼ cup sugar and ¼ cup water, simmered for 10 minutes until jammy.

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