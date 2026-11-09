5 Italian Reds to Sip and Savor This Holiday Season

A crackling fireplace, a table warmed with comfort food and laughter, and stemmed glasses filled with hearty pours set the scene for a holiday gathering. Hosting around the holidays gives us the opportunity to share in all of the things that bring us joy while reflecting on the year and, of course, preparing for a table worth gathering around.

Knowing how to pair your red or white with a complementary main dish is only the beginning. With selections ranging from across Italy’s most renowned regions, these reds are sure to impress, comfort and satiate during your most festive occasions.

ASKA Bolgheri Rosso from Banfi. Courtesy of Banfi

There’s something especially inviting about ASKA Bolgheri Rosso when the weather starts to chill and your holiday table fills up. From Tuscany’s Bolgheri region, this Italian red doubles as a conversation starter—ASKA’s namesake is a cheeky nod to the ancient Etruscan vessel used to store wine and olive oil in caves, known as “aska.”

Bright red in color, this wine’s profile is full of ripe berries and plum, with softer hints of tobacco and licorice that bring a little depth to the blend. It’s polished and full-bodied without feeling too heavy, making it the kind of wine that can sustain your celebrations from the first pour through your final bite. Pair it with a charcuterie of your favorite aged cheeses and serve before dinner for the most memorable aperitivo.

Thirsty for more? Explore Appetito’s wine coverage for Italian bottles, pairing tips and stories from the vineyard.

If your gathering calls for a solid red that also won’t overshadow your hours spent in the kitchen, Renato Ratti’s Ochetti is a beautiful accompaniment. This Nebbiolo from the Langhe district of Piedmont opens with the delicate scent of wild strawberries and raspberries before revealing its lively palate, with soft tannins and a slightly bitter finish. Similar to the ASKA, Renato Ratti’s Ochetti has the freshness to keep things feeling light, even when your holiday meal is anything but.

Ochetti is versatile and well suited for dinners where a casual gathering might turn into relaxing spells of laughter long into the night. Try it alongside roasted meats, game or truffle dishes, where its fresh character can highlight these richer flavors.

Fattoria Le Pupille’s Poggio Valente. Courtesy of Fattoria Le Pupille

Poggio Valente is the kind of Tuscan red that immediately brings a certain warmth to an evening. Described as “the wine of full awareness” by its makers, the 2023 vintage has a clear yet deep ruby hue defined by its hints of wild cherry, lilac, violet and Mediterranean herbs, with firm, elegant tannins. It has an appealing, savory quality beneath the fruit, giving the wine a robust structure without taking away from its freshness.

After the Fattoria Le Pupille estate was passed down from grandfather to father-in-law, Elisabetta Geppetti set out to elevate Maremma’s reputation as a region producing high-quality Sangiovese. Now working alongside her two children, Clara and Ettore, she continues to combine innovation with tradition across the estate’s 85 hectares of vineyards. When imagining their creations at your holiday table, pair this bottle with a menu leaning hearty, whether it’s a seasoned roast or game ragù. The Geppetti family's warm spirit can be felt, even tasted, within each sip, sure to make for a joyous evening.

Chianti Classico brings a touch of sophistication to a family gathering without losing its easygoing appeal, and this bottle does that excellently. This authentic interpretation from Isole e Olena, one of the most historic estates of its region, is characterized by a fragrant, fruity aroma and a dynamic and refined palete. As Emanuele Reolon, technical director of Isole e Olena, puts it, this Chianti Classico “represents the beating heart of our San Donato in Poggio Estate.”

Consisting mostly of Sangiovese with a touch of Canaiolo, this bottle pairs well with your tomato-based dishes, with bright acidity and a long finish to linger over while enjoying a steamy lasagna. Along with tomato pastas, this wine will pair brilliantly with roast lamb for a rich combination of flavors.

For the holiday host who wants to make an occasion out of opening the bottle itself, Allegrini’s 2019 Amarone is hard to overlook. Rich and deep in flavor, this prestigious wine from Veneto is carefully crafted using the appassimento method, in which grapes are harvested, then dried for an extended period (about three to four months) to concentrate their natural sugars.

Notes of ripe plum and black cherry reveal layers of black tea, violet, espresso and anise, providing an indulgent and full-bodied profile. As a wine meant to be savored slowly, it pairs well with braised short ribs or osso buco. You can also make it the centerpiece alongside a mushroom or truffle risotto. For the host looking to impress even a tough crowd, this Allegrini classic is the way to go.