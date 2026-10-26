Nonnas & Cavit Wines Want Americans to Celebrate Like Italians

Appetito enjoyed some serious maxxing with Nonnas in an exclusive encounter in New York City with four representatives of Nonna's Italy - a cooking school in Rome that offers online and live cooking classes led by 11 real grandmothers sharing cherished family recipes.

The Nonnas were in town as part of a three-state tour promoting their holiday season–inspired “Celebrate Like an Italian” campaign in partnership with Cavit Wines - America’s top Italian still wine brand. The idea is to encourage Americans to celebrate the holidays in traditional Italian-style, with an emphasis on food and wine enjoyed around the table with family and friends.

“Cavit has always been rooted in the Italian tradition of bringing people together over good food and wine,” said Patrick Cappellini, Manager - Americas at Cavit Wines. “Our partnership with Nonna’s Italy reflects a shared appreciation for the heritage, traditions and rituals that have been passed down through generations and continue to make Italian food culture so special. This holiday season, we’re proud to celebrate that enduring spirit and inspire Americans to bring a little more Italian warmth, generosity and joy to their own gatherings, with Cavit wines at the table.”

At a conference room table in a SoHo workspace, Appetito’s Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto , Creative Director Krista Zangari and key contributor Joanna Moeller joined the four Nonnas and Mr. Cappellini for a lively discussion over various wines from the Cavit Collection.

The four Nonnas - Margherita, Lolla, Italia, and Luciana - all based in the charming village of Palombara Savine, just outside of Rome, were visiting unfamiliar America. Their first stop in New York (with destinations in Texas and Florida to follow) amazed with its tall buildings and bustle. Nonna Regina asked, first thing, to see the “King Kong building.”

Nonna Luciana marveled at the reality of actually being in New York as opposed to only seeing it on the screen. “In Italy, we are always watching movies in New York, but now it is like we are living in the movies.”

Nonna Lalla considers the city “luminous” and “marvelous,” but was worried by the toll the fast pace of New York has on its denizens. “They need to slow down.”

Nonna Italia sensed “sadness on the faces” of New Yorkers and offered a remedy we all agreed upon: “More wine.”

Ultimately, and most importantly, each Nonna shared a similar story of learning to cook at the side of their mother or grandmother. Each shared a passion throughout their lives for cooking as a means of conveying emotion. They all agreed that the classes are full warmth and conviviality and that being part of Nonna’s Italy is a blessing that promotes immense positivity for all involved.

The overall effect was summed up by Nonna Lolla: “Good food. Good wine. Good people. Good vibes. Good Nonnas.”

Editor's Note: To channel your inner Nonna, Cavit is opening the doors to Nonna’s kitchen with a free online cooking class and accompanying shopping list at Italian Holiday Cooking Class with Nonna's - Cavit Collection , featuring step-by-step instructions for recreating a delicious holiday meal alongside the Nonnas, perfectly paired with Cavit Wines.