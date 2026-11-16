Mondays feel like a chance to reset, refresh and savor food that will set the tone for the new week. I’m Michele Sessa and I’m so incredibly proud to partner with Appetito magazine for my series, “Mondays with Michele.”
There is nothing like pumpkin bread for breakfast or a cozy fall snack topped with butter or a nice slather of mascarpone or whipped cream cheese. My new chewy crumb pumpkin bread recipe is enriched with creamy ricotta cheese. The loaf is kissed with four warming and fragrant spices: cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cloves. The irresistible aroma as it bakes will have everyone running into the kitchen. I find it tastes even better a day or two after you bake it as the spice notes really settle into the bread.
This is the perfect make-ahead bread for your Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving parties. You can make it today and let it cool completely on a wire rack. Wrap the whole loaf or slice it and keep it in the refrigerator for up to a week. You can also wrap it in plastic wrap or foil and place it in an airtight freezer-safe container and freeze it for two to three months if you want to keep it for your Christmas festivities or other winter gatherings.
You can find this and all my recipes at Appetito Magazine and on my Instagram page, @michele7533. Follow for more traditional Italian food and Italian-inspired dishes.
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