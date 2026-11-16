Mondays feel like a chance to reset, refresh and savor food that will set the tone for the new week. I’m Michele Sessa and I’m so incredibly proud to partner with Appetito magazine for my series, “ Mondays with Michele .”

There is nothing like pumpkin bread for breakfast or a cozy fall snack topped with butter or a nice slather of mascarpone or whipped cream cheese. My new chewy crumb pumpkin bread recipe is enriched with creamy ricotta cheese. The loaf is kissed with four warming and fragrant spices: cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cloves. The irresistible aroma as it bakes will have everyone running into the kitchen. I find it tastes even better a day or two after you bake it as the spice notes really settle into the bread.

This is the perfect make-ahead bread for your Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving parties. You can make it today and let it cool completely on a wire rack. Wrap the whole loaf or slice it and keep it in the refrigerator for up to a week. You can also wrap it in plastic wrap or foil and place it in an airtight freezer-safe container and freeze it for two to three months if you want to keep it for your Christmas festivities or other winter gatherings.

You can find this and all my recipes at Appetito Magazine and on my Instagram page, @michele7533. Follow for more traditional Italian food and Italian-inspired dishes.

Freshly baked ricotta pumpkin bread in its parchment-lined loaf pan.

Let the pumpkin bread cool on a wire rack before slicing.

Pin Print Pumpkin Ricotta Bread Recipe by Michele Sessa







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 4 servings Prep time 20 minutes Cooking time 55 minutes Ingredients 1 cup 1 canned 100% pure pumpkin puree

1 cup 1 whole milk ricotta, drained

2 large 2 room temperature eggs, whisked with zest of 1 orange

1/2 cup 1/2 unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1 cup 1 light brown sugar, packed

2 cup 2 AP Flour

1 tsp. 1 baking powder

1/2 tsp. 1/2 baking soda

1/2 tsp. 1/2 salt

1 1/2 tsp. 1 1/2 ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. 1/2 ginger

1/4 tsp. 1/4 grated nutmeg

pinch cloves

1/2 cup 1/2 crushed walnuts Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line one loaf pan with parchment paper and coat with cooking spray.

Whisk pumpkin puree, ricotta, eggs, zest and butter until smooth, then add the brown sugar, breaking up lumps.

In a separate bowl, whisk the sifted dry ingredients, then add to the wet ingredients and stir until no white streaks of flour show.

Fold in the walnuts and place the thick dough in the sprayed loaf pan lined with parchment paper, smoothing the top.

Bake for 55 minutes or until a tester comes out with a few moist crumbs.

Let it cool in the pan for 10 minutes or until it pulls away from the pan.

Remove the paper and cool on a wire rack. Slice and serve alone or top with a glaze, if desired. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook