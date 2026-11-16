Sunday Shop: The Hair Edit 

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As I dropped my overstuffed duffel on the well-worn Metro North commuter rail seat last Monday, I felt ready for a several-day stretch between hotels in New England. I was sure I’d packed the essentials—workout clothes, sweaters, makeup, etc.—in my bag.

But on day one of the trip, when it came time to transform my hair from its low, messy bun to a more polished style for dinner, I realized I’d made a grave error (pause, for drama): In my haste to get my life together and rush out the door, I’d left out not only my best styling products, but my curling iron, shampoo and conditioner behind.

My solution? To live on dry shampoo and a dream for the full trip.

I made it 6 days without a wash—which is too long for me, personally. My hair held up well enough, though I felt much better after a double wash and condition when I returned home.

In an ode to the products I left behind—and an effort to remind myself to take them in the future—I’ll share some of my go-to hair products below, including the dry shampoo that saved me.

Living Proof - Perfect hair Day™ Sheer Clean Dry Shampoo Mist

Let’s start with this week’s hero: Living Proof’s non-aerosol, micellar dry shampoo mist that was created to absorb sweat, oil and odor with an invisible finish. I’ve used plenty of dry shampoos over the years and this one takes the cake. The invisible finish makes a huge difference, and my hair truly looks clean after use.

SEEN - SEEN Essential Bundle

I’ve long loved SEEN’s haircare products and have been using the brand’s shampoo and conditioner on repeat for the past two years. I love both the scented and fragrance free options, which I’ve used in my shower at home and on the go thanks to the brand’s travel-sized bottles.

I also love Nécessaire’s The Hair Moisture Duo, if you’re looking for another delightful shampoo/conditioner pairing.

Matrix - Food for Soft Multi Use Hair Oil Serum

Matrix’s hair oil is one of my favorites. It’s hydrating, lightweight and an easy routine add. Plus it’s great to pack.

Amika - The Kure Intense Strength Repair Hair Mask​

Another that I’ve been using for years, Amika’s The Kure is great for hair repair and it packs a punch when it comes to delivering moisture. This mask lives in my shower year-round. I use it once or twice a week.

Crown Affair - The Signature Scent

Hair perfume is a little luxury that I have loved incorporating here and there. Crown Affair’s The Signature Scent is my top choice, dedicated to the fragrance that characterizes all of the brand’s products. Containing notes of lemongrass, bergamot and yuzu, it’s fresh and lovely.

Pro tip: Crown Affair is also offering its other products bundles such as The Bestsellers Trio and The Weightless Hydration Set which are great options for holiday gifting.

The Beachwaver Co. - Beachwaver - B1.25 and Kenra Professional - Kenra Volume Spray 25.

Forgetting my curling iron was perhaps my gravest error this trip. I use the Beachwaver rotating curling iron probably 2-5 times per week. I curl each piece away from my face to create loose waves that last well with the help of volume spray for hold and humidity-resistance.

Dae - Mirage Mist Leave-In Conditioner

After nearly every hair wash, I turn to Dae’s detangling leave-in conditioner that makes brushing through my hair (which tangles easily) a breeze and offers protection against heat up to 450°F.

Another heat protection and frizz reduction product I love is the Advanced Hairstyle Sleek it Iron Straight Heatspray by L’Oréal Paris.

Morgan Hines is Appetito’s food and style writer. She has experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more. Have questions about these picks or want more recommendations? Email morgan@morganhines.com.

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