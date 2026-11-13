There’s nothing more satisfying on a cool fall evening than a good mushroom risotto. Many restaurants offer delicious variations of the dish—but Il Gattopardo’s porcini risotto stands out.

The dish, honed by Vito Gnazzo, chef at Il Gattopardo, is rich, balanced and utterly delectable.

Gnazzo says that rice’s sponge-like consistency makes it the perfect base to absorb flavors.

"Paired with porcini mushrooms, it creates a delicious combination,” Gnazzo tells Appetito. “Parmigiano and mascarpone add a wonderfully velvety texture.”

It’s worth a visit to the 25-year-old Southern Italian restaurant that occupies the former Rockefeller townhouses just to try Gnazzo’s take on the dish. However, if you can’t make it in person, Il Gattopardo has shared its recipe with Appetito to try at home.

“The secret is simple: quality ingredients that bring every bite to life,” Gnazzo says.

Print Il Gattopardo Risotto with Porcini Mushrooms and Mascarpone Cheese Recipe by Chef Vito Gnazzo







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 6 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes Ingredients 1 lb. 1 carnaroli rice (we use Riserva San Massimo) or arborio or vialone nano as an alternative





3 oz. 3 butter

1 1 shallot, finely diced

1 gallon 1 warm vegetable or meat stock



1/4 lb. 1/4 grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese



3 tbsp. 3 extra-virgin olive oil

6 oz. 6 frozen or fresh porcini mushrooms

3 tbsp. 3 marscarpone cheese

1 bunch 1 Italian parsley, chopped

1/2 glass 1/2 dry white wine Directions Defrost the porcini and slice thinly.

Heat a splash of olive oil in a pan over medium heat, add the chopped porcini, and cook for

5 minutes until tender. Season with salt and pepper, then set aside.



5 minutes until tender. Season with salt and pepper, then set aside. In a separate wide pan or saucier, melt a bit of butter and olive oil over medium-low heat.



Add the chopped shallot and cook until golden.



Add the rice and toast for 2 to 3 minutes until the edges turn slightly translucent.



Pour in the white wine and stir constantly until the liquid completely evaporates.



Ladle in the warm vegetable stock and mushroom-soaking liquid one ladle at a time.

Stir frequently, waiting until each addition is absorbed before pouring in the next.



This takes about 15-16 minutes until the rice is al dente and creamy.



Finish (Mantecatura): Remove the pan from the heat. Stir in the cooked risotto, cold butter, parsley, mascarpone and grated Parmigiano-Reggiano vigorously until glossy and rich.



Rest for two minutes before serving. Notes If too dense stir, add additional broth. Buon Appetito!

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