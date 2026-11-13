How to Make Il Gattopardo’s Mouthwatering Porcini Risotto 

There’s nothing more satisfying on a cool fall evening than a good mushroom risotto. Many restaurants offer delicious variations of the dish—but Il Gattopardo’s porcini risotto stands out.
The dish, honed by Vito Gnazzo, chef at Il Gattopardo, is rich, balanced and utterly delectable.
Gnazzo says that rice’s sponge-like consistency makes it the perfect base to absorb flavors.
"Paired with porcini mushrooms, it creates a delicious combination,” Gnazzo tells Appetito. “Parmigiano and mascarpone add a wonderfully velvety texture.”
It’s worth a visit to the 25-year-old Southern Italian restaurant that occupies the former Rockefeller townhouses just to try Gnazzo’s take on the dish. However, if you can’t make it in person, Il Gattopardo has shared its recipe with Appetito to try at home.
“The secret is simple: quality ingredients that bring every bite to life,” Gnazzo says.
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