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Recipes

How to Make Il Gattopardo’s Mouthwatering Porcini Risotto 

Chef Vito Gnazzo shares the recipe for one of Il Gattopardo’s most comforting fall dishes.

9:00 AM EST on November 13, 2026

Il Gattopardo’s porcini mushroom risotto with mascarpone cheese.

Il Gattopardo’s porcini risotto with mascarpone, created by chef Vito Gnazzo.

There’s nothing more satisfying on a cool fall evening than a good mushroom risotto. Many restaurants offer delicious variations of the dish—but Il Gattopardo’s porcini risotto stands out.

The dish, honed by Vito Gnazzo, chef at Il Gattopardo, is rich, balanced and utterly delectable.

Gnazzo says that rice’s sponge-like consistency makes it the perfect base to absorb flavors.

"Paired with porcini mushrooms, it creates a delicious combination,” Gnazzo tells Appetito. “Parmigiano and mascarpone add a wonderfully velvety texture.” 

It’s worth a visit to the 25-year-old Southern Italian restaurant that occupies the former Rockefeller townhouses just to try Gnazzo’s take on the dish. However, if you can’t make it in person, Il Gattopardo has shared its recipe with Appetito to try at home. 

“The secret is simple: quality ingredients that bring every bite to life,” Gnazzo says.

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Il Gattopardo Risotto with Porcini Mushrooms and Mascarpone Cheese

Recipe by Chef Vito Gnazzo
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

6

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. 1 carnaroli rice (we use Riserva San Massimo) or arborio or vialone nano as an alternative

  • 3 oz. 3 butter

  • 1 1 shallot, finely diced

  • 1 gallon 1 warm vegetable or meat stock

  • 1/4 lb. 1/4 grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

  • 3 tbsp. 3 extra-virgin olive oil

  • 6 oz. 6 frozen or fresh porcini mushrooms

  • 3 tbsp. 3 marscarpone cheese

  • 1 bunch 1 Italian parsley, chopped

  • 1/2 glass 1/2 dry white wine

Directions

  • Defrost the porcini and slice thinly.
  • Heat a splash of olive oil in a pan over medium heat, add the chopped porcini, and cook for
    5 minutes until tender. Season with salt and pepper, then set aside.
  • In a separate wide pan or saucier, melt a bit of butter and olive oil over medium-low heat.
  • Add the chopped shallot and cook until golden.
  • Add the rice and toast for 2 to 3 minutes until the edges turn slightly translucent.
  • Pour in the white wine and stir constantly until the liquid completely evaporates.
  • Ladle in the warm vegetable stock and mushroom-soaking liquid one ladle at a time.
  • Stir frequently, waiting until each addition is absorbed before pouring in the next.
  • This takes about 15-16 minutes until the rice is al dente and creamy.
  • Finish (Mantecatura): Remove the pan from the heat. Stir in the cooked risotto, cold butter, parsley, mascarpone and grated Parmigiano-Reggiano vigorously until glossy and rich.
  •  Rest for two minutes before serving.

Notes

  • If too dense stir, add additional broth. Buon Appetito!

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