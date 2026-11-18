As you may already know from Italian cooking, some of the best recipes start with just a handful of simple ingredients. Focaccia is a perfect example. Focaccia is a traditional Italian flatbread made with flour, water, yeast, salt and olive oil. You can experience many delicious variations of focaccia throughout Italy, but it’s particularly associated with the region of Liguria.
Before we get into how to make your own, let’s build a deeper understanding of what it is we’re creating. First, think of Italian bread as one big family. There are loaf-style breads, like ciabatta, and flatbreads, like focaccia and pizza. While focaccia and pizza share many of the same basic ingredients, they have their differences. Pizza is typically stretched thinner and designed to hold toppings, while focaccia celebrates the bread itself, with olive oil playing a starring role.
One of focaccia’s most recognizable features is its dimpled surface, and those aren’t just for looks. Pressing your fingertips deep into the dough creates pockets that catch olive oil, salt and herbs, helping develop that signature golden crust while keeping the inside soft and airy. Traditionally, focaccia can be as simple as olive oil and salt, but rosemary, oregano, tomatoes or olives are popular additions.
In the version I’m sharing with you, I’m keeping things simple and beginner-friendly. Using everyday pantry ingredients, rapid-rise yeast and a 9-by-13-inch metal baking pan, you’ll make a fluffy, golden focaccia finished with olive oil, salt and dried oregano. No big mess, no special equipment and no complicated techniques required — just a little patience and the joy of homemade Italian bread.
Want to be the first to know about Italian food events, restaurant openings and culinary travel? Subscribe to the Appetito weekly newsletter.