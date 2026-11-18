As you may already know from Italian cooking, some of the best recipes start with just a handful of simple ingredients. Focaccia is a perfect example. Focaccia is a traditional Italian flatbread made with flour, water, yeast, salt and olive oil. You can experience many delicious variations of focaccia throughout Italy, but it’s particularly associated with the region of Liguria.

Before we get into how to make your own, let’s build a deeper understanding of what it is we’re creating. First, think of Italian bread as one big family. There are loaf-style breads, like ciabatta, and flatbreads, like focaccia and pizza. While focaccia and pizza share many of the same basic ingredients, they have their differences. Pizza is typically stretched thinner and designed to hold toppings, while focaccia celebrates the bread itself, with olive oil playing a starring role.

One of focaccia’s most recognizable features is its dimpled surface, and those aren’t just for looks. Pressing your fingertips deep into the dough creates pockets that catch olive oil, salt and herbs, helping develop that signature golden crust while keeping the inside soft and airy. Traditionally, focaccia can be as simple as olive oil and salt, but rosemary, oregano, tomatoes or olives are popular additions.

In the version I’m sharing with you, I’m keeping things simple and beginner-friendly. Using everyday pantry ingredients, rapid-rise yeast and a 9-by-13-inch metal baking pan, you’ll make a fluffy, golden focaccia finished with olive oil, salt and dried oregano. No big mess, no special equipment and no complicated techniques required — just a little patience and the joy of homemade Italian bread.

Pin Print Homemade Focaccia Recipe by Danielle Simone Arata, Danimade Kitchen







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 4 servings Prep time 45 minutes Cooking time 1 hour Ingredients 4 cups 4 all purpose-flour (500g)

1 2/3 cups 1 2/3 lukewarm water (400g)

1 packet 1 rapid-rise yeast (7g)

1 3/4 tsp. 1 3/4 fine sea salt (10g)

2 tbsp. 2 extra-virgin olive oil, plus a lot more for the pan and topping (25g)

flaky sea salt

freshly choped rosemary or dried oregano Directions Combine flour, rapid-rise yeast and salt in a large bowl.

Add water and olive oil. Mix with a wooden spoon or hands until no dry flour remains. The dough should be very sticky.

Cover the bowl and let the dough hydrate.

With wet hands, lift one side of the dough, stretch it upward and fold it over itself.

Rotate the bowl and repeat four times. Cover and rest for 15 minutes. Repeat this process two more times.

Cover and let rise in a warm place for 90 minutes, until noticeably puffy and nearly doubled.

Generously coat a 9×13-inch metal baking pan with olive oil. Tip: A metal pan is best to create the golden crisp crust.

Transfer the dough and gently stretch it toward the corners. If it resists, let it relax for 15 minutes before stretching again.

Cover and let rise for 45–60 minutes until airy and jiggly.

Preheat the oven to 450°F.

Drizzle generously with olive oil, press your fingertips deeply into the dough to create dimples, and sprinkle with flaky salt and rosemary or oregano.

Bake for 20-30 minutes until deeply golden with a crisp bottom.

Transfer immediately to a wire rack or cutting board to keep the crust or it will soften in the pan. Notes If you have a kitchen scale, I recommend using the gram measurements for the most consistent results. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook