Italian-Inspired Mac and Cheese

I’m colliding both my worlds once again, tapping into my Italian culture and my American one. The technique here is rooted in a classic mac and cheese, but the flavors are decidedly Italian. For this recipe, I thought long and hard about the cheese blend. Each one brings something different to the dish, and together they create something far more interesting than simply “cheesy.”
Taleggio brings richness and incredible creaminess. Fontina Val d’Aosta, the real thing, has a delicate sharpness and just enough funk to give the sauce character. Caciocavallo melts beautifully while bringing a savory, gently assertive quality of its own. And Parmigiano ties everything together with that unmistakable savory, umami depth.
I also soften a finely chopped shallot in the butter before building the béchamel. It’s a small addition, but an important one. The shallot adds another layer of flavor that helps cut through all that richness and keeps the cheeses from becoming one monotone note. A little prosciutto cotto, Italian cooked ham, adds another savory dimension and a subtle smokiness without overpowering the cheese.
Then I decided to take the whole thing one step further with a crunchy focaccia topping. I turn a square of rosemary and olive oil focaccia into coarse crumbs and toss those with melted butter, more Parmigiano and freshly ground black pepper. Scattered generously over the pasta, the focaccia becomes golden and crisp in the oven while still remaining wonderfully light.
When it comes to the béchamel, this isn’t the place to be conservative. You want plenty of it. The pasta continues to absorb the sauce as it bakes, so the mixture should look almost a little too saucy before it goes into the oven. That’s what leaves you with a luscious, molten interior underneath that light, crispy focaccia crust.
It’s rich, unapologetically decadent, and layered with Italian flavor—a mac and cheese that still gives you everything you love about the American classic, just through a very Italian lens. It might even be a little life-changing.
Love this recipe? Discover more of Joanna’s Italian-inspired recipes at Appetito.
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