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Easy Caprese Salad with Lioni Latticini Pre-Sliced Mozzarella

Inspired by a recent trip to Campania, Joanna Moeller prepares a Caprese salad featuring fresh mozzarella from Lioni Latticini.

10:00 AM EDT on September 9, 2026

Caprese salad from Joanna Moeller.

Caprese salad by Joanna Moeller.

Back to school, back to work, and suddenly busy schedules are in full swing again. For me, that means stocking up on products from Lioni Latticini. Fresh mozzarella has always been a staple in our house. When my children were little, Lioni Latticini mozzarella was their number one go-to snack, and although they’re not so little anymore, it’s still something I always have in the fridge—for a quick snack, tucked into a sandwich for an easy lunch, or as a simple pre-dinner option, like a beautiful Caprese.

With Lioni’s new packaging and pre-sliced mozzarella, it’s even easier to have on hand for those everyday moments. I’ve been buying Lioni for years because of the quality and freshness of their products, and because I can find it right at my local Whole Foods Market, keeping the fridge stocked is easy.

Fresh Mozzarella from Lioni Latticini.

I was recently in the Campania region of Italy and was reminded just how magical the simplest Italian food can be. One afternoon, a Caprese arrived at the table, and there was really nothing to it—beautiful fresh mozzarella, sun-ripened summer tomatoes, fresh basil, a drizzle of really good extra virgin olive oil, and a little sea salt.

And somehow, that was everything.

When the mozzarella is fresh and milky, the tomatoes are sweet from the summer sun, and the olive oil is really good, you don’t need to do much else. It’s the kind of food I love most—simple, fresh, and completely about the ingredients.

It was a reminder of why I’ve always loved making Caprese this way: Lioni mozzarella, the ripest tomatoes I can find, fresh basil, and really good olive oil. Just a handful of beautiful ingredients that come together in minutes and somehow feel like so much more.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

Recipe by Joanna Moeller
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

5

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • 8-10 slices 8-10 Lioni Latticini pre-sliced fresh mozzarella

  • 4-6 4-6 ripe plum tomatoes, quartered

  • 1 tablespoon 1 high-quality extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling

  • flaky sea salt, such as Maldon, to taste

  • 1 handful 1 fresh basil leaves

Directions

  • Arrange the mozzarella slices down the center of a serving platter, slightly overlapping.
  • Arrange the quartered tomatoes around the mozzarella, keeping everything loose and natural.
  • Drizzle with the extra virgin olive oil and season with flaky sea salt to taste.
  • Finish with fresh basil leaves scattered over the top and serve.

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