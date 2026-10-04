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Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Elevating Our Kitchen Cabinet With Gina DeSantis Ceramics

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

6:09 PM EDT on October 4, 2026

This post contains affiliate links.

The kitchen cabinets in the apartment I share with my fiancé have always been home to a hodgepodge of varying dishware. 

Secondhand CB2 plates, branded glasses from PR mailers sent years ago, mugs that arrived in past Christmas stockings, old IKEA bowls complete with chips—the list goes on. While I often prioritize style and design, the purpose of our maintained selection was function, not fashion. If it was working, we were going to use it.

But recently, our cupboards have received an upgrade with dishware samples kindly sent to me by Gina DeSantis Ceramics

Gina DeSantis Ceramics is a handcrafted dinnerware and home décor brand. Every piece sold has been created in-house by a small team. The company was founded more than a decade ago and produces handmade dishware meant to bridge art and practicality. 

Every piece is glazed and kiln-fired and made safe for dishwashers and microwaves. All pieces are intended to last.

“My tagline is ‘handmade for the meals that matter’,” founder Gina DeSantis tells Appetito. “My goal is to create high quality, handcrafted dinnerware that becomes heirloom collectible pieces for the home.”

She continues: “Pottery forces you to slow down due to its process. I think now more than ever in a world of AI and quick technology that fine craft will only increase in value.”

Having tested mugs from Gina DeSantis prior, I was naturally excited to put bowls, plates and a cruet from the Luna collection to use.

After weeks of use, I can confirm that my dishware cabinet has been successfully elevated—and I have discarded all my damaged bowls. We’ll call that progress towards what a cabinet stocked in our thirties should actually look like.

Each Gina DeSantis piece washes easily in the dishwasher, is durable, can hold a fair amount and looks absolutely gorgeous on a table. The look of the Luna collection is versatile, timeless and can be incorporated into a casual and an elevated tablescape.

If you’re ready to upgrade your own cabinets, here is a list of links to the pieces I’ve used and loved—plus a few others that are worth investigating (which I may also order in the future).

Shop my picks below: 

Morgan Hines is Appetito’s food and style writer. She has experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more. Have questions about these picks or want more recommendations? Email morgan@morganhines.com.

Want to read more from Morgan Hines? Subscribe to her Substack "Getting Dressed for Dinner" and follow her on Instagram.

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