Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Features

The Italian Art of Wellness by Not Optimizing Everything

As summer ends, our Health & Wellness expert recommends taking a more relaxed, Italian approach to our instinct to reset.

11:00 AM EDT on September 15, 2026

The Italian practice of "passagiata."

The Italian practice of “passagiata.”

September has a funny way of making us feel like we need to get our lives together. Summer ends, routines return, and suddenly we're signing up for new workout classes, meal-prepping, resetting our sleep schedules, and making ambitious promises about who we're going to become this fall.

It's January 2, all over again.

There is something appealing about a reset. But somewhere along the way, taking care of ourselves became intertwined with improving and optimizing ourselves. Wellness was supposed to help us escape the pressure to do more. Instead, we've turned it into another thing to be good at. We track our sleep, count our steps, monitor our recovery, calculate our protein, schedule our meditation, and squeeze in one more wellness practice. Even rest can become something we have to accomplish.

This is where I think Italian culture has something to teach us.

Consider dolce far niente: the sweetness of doing nothing. The phrase has become almost a wellness cliché, but the idea behind it feels surprisingly radical today: not every moment needs to be productive. A walk can simply be a walk. An afternoon can remain unscheduled. Pleasure doesn't need to justify itself.

As a wellness coach, mindfulness guide, and sound healer, I think a lot about the nervous system and the constant stream of small demands modern life places on it. Stress isn't the problem; our bodies are designed to respond to challenges. The challenge is that we're often much better at activating than recovering.

I call this the Frequency Gap: the gap between how frequently we activate our stress response and how infrequently we intentionally give ourselves opportunities to recover.

For many of us, the solution has been to add recovery to the to-do list: meditate for ten minutes, hit your steps, optimize your sleep. But what happens when recovery itself becomes another performance?

Love discovering Italy one bite at a time? Subscribe to the free Appetito newsletter for the latest restaurant openings and Italian travel news.

Perhaps the Italian way offers another possibility: what if recovery were woven into the way we live rather than added to the list of things we need to accomplish?

Think about the passeggiata, the evening stroll that is less about exercise than about moving, seeing people, having a conversation, and taking in your surroundings. Or the Italian table, where a meal isn't simply fuel to be consumed as efficiently as possible between meetings. You sit down, talk, eat, and linger. The meal itself is part of the experience. There is nourishment in the food, but also in the way we experience it.

These things can seem almost frivolous when measured against our culture's obsession with productivity. But perhaps that's precisely why they matter.

So, as we move into fall, I'm not suggesting we abandon the things that support our health. Sleep, movement, and nourishing food all matter. But before adding another goal to your September reset, consider whether what you actually need is less: less rushing, less measuring, less pressure.

This is part of what draws me to sound meditation. When I lead a sound bath, there is nothing to achieve. You simply lie down and listen. Your mind wanders, you notice it, and you return. The return is the practice.

We've become very good at producing, accomplishing, tracking, and improving. Receiving is different. It asks us to stop trying so hard to make something happen.

Perhaps that's the real lesson I take from the Italian approach to wellness: a good life isn't something we perfectly optimize. It's something we savor.

As fall begins, maybe the better question isn't What should I add? but What could I make more room for? Maybe wellness isn't always something we achieve. Maybe sometimes, it's something we receive.

For more on the wellness optimization trap—and what happens when we give ourselves permission to simply receive—read Marianna's latest blog post “When Wellness Flies Too Close to the Sun,” on Grata Wellness.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Recipes

Indian Italian Fusion: How to Make Curry Leaves Aglio e Olio

A vegan recipe developer from Mumbai shares her version of aglio e olio that fuses Italian and Indian cuisines.

September 15, 2026
Features

Discovering the Soul of Northern Italy Through Polenta

How a summer away from my family’s Abruzzese kitchen redefined everything I knew about Italian food.

September 15, 2026
Features

Chef POV: 5 Kitchen Tools I Use at Home

From a faster moka pot to an olive oil sprayer, these practical favorites make everyday cooking easier.

September 15, 2026
Features

Carne da Macello: When Italians Turn People into Meat

Italian gives human expendability a distinctly culinary form.

September 14, 2026
Travel

Appetito Travels: An Expert’s Guide to Bologna, Italy

Spend three days exploring the food, restaurants and culinary traditions of Bologna and nearby cities.

September 14, 2026
Features

Anthony Mangieri of Una Pizza Napoletana on Competitions

Our EIC speaks with Anthony Mangieri of Una Pizza Napoletana ahead of the 2026 Top 50 Pizza Worldwide competition in Naples.

September 14, 2026