The Italian Art of Wellness by Not Optimizing Everything

September has a funny way of making us feel like we need to get our lives together. Summer ends, routines return, and suddenly we're signing up for new workout classes, meal-prepping, resetting our sleep schedules, and making ambitious promises about who we're going to become this fall.

It's January 2, all over again.

There is something appealing about a reset. But somewhere along the way, taking care of ourselves became intertwined with improving and optimizing ourselves. Wellness was supposed to help us escape the pressure to do more. Instead, we've turned it into another thing to be good at. We track our sleep, count our steps, monitor our recovery, calculate our protein, schedule our meditation, and squeeze in one more wellness practice. Even rest can become something we have to accomplish.

This is where I think Italian culture has something to teach us.

Consider dolce far niente: the sweetness of doing nothing. The phrase has become almost a wellness cliché, but the idea behind it feels surprisingly radical today: not every moment needs to be productive. A walk can simply be a walk. An afternoon can remain unscheduled. Pleasure doesn't need to justify itself.

As a wellness coach, mindfulness guide, and sound healer, I think a lot about the nervous system and the constant stream of small demands modern life places on it. Stress isn't the problem; our bodies are designed to respond to challenges. The challenge is that we're often much better at activating than recovering.

I call this the Frequency Gap: the gap between how frequently we activate our stress response and how infrequently we intentionally give ourselves opportunities to recover.

For many of us, the solution has been to add recovery to the to-do list: meditate for ten minutes, hit your steps, optimize your sleep. But what happens when recovery itself becomes another performance?

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Perhaps the Italian way offers another possibility: what if recovery were woven into the way we live rather than added to the list of things we need to accomplish?

Think about the passeggiata, the evening stroll that is less about exercise than about moving, seeing people, having a conversation, and taking in your surroundings. Or the Italian table, where a meal isn't simply fuel to be consumed as efficiently as possible between meetings. You sit down, talk, eat, and linger. The meal itself is part of the experience. There is nourishment in the food, but also in the way we experience it.

These things can seem almost frivolous when measured against our culture's obsession with productivity. But perhaps that's precisely why they matter.

So, as we move into fall, I'm not suggesting we abandon the things that support our health. Sleep, movement, and nourishing food all matter. But before adding another goal to your September reset, consider whether what you actually need is less: less rushing, less measuring, less pressure.

This is part of what draws me to sound meditation. When I lead a sound bath, there is nothing to achieve. You simply lie down and listen. Your mind wanders, you notice it, and you return. The return is the practice.

We've become very good at producing, accomplishing, tracking, and improving. Receiving is different. It asks us to stop trying so hard to make something happen.

Perhaps that's the real lesson I take from the Italian approach to wellness: a good life isn't something we perfectly optimize. It's something we savor.

As fall begins, maybe the better question isn't What should I add? but What could I make more room for? Maybe wellness isn't always something we achieve. Maybe sometimes, it's something we receive.

For more on the wellness optimization trap—and what happens when we give ourselves permission to simply receive—read Marianna's latest blog post “When Wellness Flies Too Close to the Sun,” on Grata Wellness.