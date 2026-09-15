Chef POV: 5 Kitchen Tools I Use at Home

As a chef, I spend a lot of time using utensils and gadgets, and I need them to help me get the job done efficiently and precisely. I also despise clutter, so I like having just enough of the right tools and nothing I don’t really use or need. I choose items that work well, feel good in my hand and are good quality.

At home, I gravitate towards tools that serve the same function as those in my professional kitchen but have a more homey-aesthetic. These are five tools I've come to appreciate, from a spoon I use constantly for tasting to a moka pot that has become my shortcut to the coffee I need for tiramisu.

Chef POV is where I share what I’m currently drawn to — ingredients, producers, markets, and the Italian culinary traditions and convivialità that I cherish most. I believe deeply in the beauty of simplicity: choosing high quality ingredients and allowing them to speak for themselves. From specialty pantry staples and kitchen essentials to regional discoveries, restaurant finds, and entertaining inspiration, this column is a collection of the things that continue to inspire me both in and out of the kitchen.

If there’s an ingredient, product, region, or restaurant you’d like to see featured in Chef POV: Italian Edit, email me — I’d love to hear from you!

Turbo Moka

Turbo Moka brings Italian coffee wherever it goes. Photo courtesy of Turbo Moka.

The Iconic Moka Pot needs very little introduction; it’s a staple in Italian households, with hundreds of millions sold the world over. The Turbo Moka, the invention of Mateo Frontini, evolves the familiar design with a series of spiral fins that are designed to transmit heat more efficiently and get the water boiling faster. The result is a moka pot that brews coffee in a fraction of the time of a traditional one.

I don't have an espresso machine at home, but when I'm making tiramisu, I still want strong, freshly brewed coffee to soak the ladyfingers. My Turbo Moka comes to the rescue: I can put it on the stove and have strong moka coffee ready quickly. It’s my go to for an afternoon pick-me-up, whether I’m drinking it or pouring it into my tiramisu dish. 100% Made in Italy, Turbo Moka comes in three sizes: for one, three, and six cups and its unique design makes for a stylish addition to my kitchen’s stove top.

GIR 10-piece best sellers set

I love the GIR's 10-piece set because it’s a fun design, with each utensil showcasing a different shade of an earthy, neutral color. Most importantly, GIR gets the essential details right. The utensils are made with non-toxic materials, are dishwasher-safe, heat-resistant to 425 degrees, and are gentle for nonstick cookware yet durable.

The set contains a ladle, whisk, and several spatulas, including a skinny one perfect for scraping the inside of cans. It also comes with a hand peeler, a large spoon for scooping and serving, and a spoonula. The spoonula combines the features of a spoon and a spatula, with a sharp edge for scraping and bowl-shaped center for scooping.

My personal favorite of the set is the mini spoon. It is desinged for stirring , but I actually use for tasting food as I prep.

Smithey 1-quart saucepan

The Smithey 1-quart saucepan comes with a glass lid. Photo by Paola Marocchi.

The Smithey line of cookwear is meant to be used for years and comes with a lifetime guarantee. Founder Isaac Morton began restoring vintage cast iron in his woodshed and eventually started creating new cookware based on the classic designs of vintage ironware.

The 1-quart saucepan is a staple in my stovetop. It is small enough for the things you typically make in a saucepan, such as sauces, melted butter or a side dish, yet deep enough to be useful for more than just reheating food. It comes with a glass lid and an extended chef’s handle, and I like that I can take it from the stovetop to the table.

The interior is a smooth, polished surface rather than textured, which makes it easier to cook on and clean. The best part is it comes pre-seasoned so it’s ready to use from the box, and it’s free of chemical nonstick coatings. Smithey also has a personalization option for those who wish to engrave the cookware for gift-giving which comes in a forest-green box.

Black Rain pepper mill

The Black Rain pepper mill was created by Jimmy, the founder of REACTOR watches, who brought the precision and craftsmanship of watchmaking into the kitchen. It has an adjustable grind, a rechargeable motor and an LED light at the base that lets you see where the pepper is landing. Its five grind settings range from fine to coarse and the mill can be operated with one hand. Instead of stopping what I’m doing to pick up a traditional mill and start cranking, I can continue stirring with one hand and season with the other. The company also makes a White Rain Salt Mill and a Grater Rain, which is used for grating cheese or chocolate.

Olivia Signature kitchen sprayer

Olivia sprayers can hold olive oil, flavored oils or vinegar. Photo courtesy of Olivia.

I use olive oil constantly, but I don't always want a heavy pour or drizzle. Sometimes I want a very light coating on a sheet pan for roasting vegetables or fruit or a light spray on bread after it comes out of the oven. That's where the Olivia Signature Sprayer comes in. The bottle doesn’t use an aerosol propellant. Instead, it uses a patented Flairosol system that produces a continuous, even spray of pure, unaltered extra-virgin olive oil. I like that I can fill the bottle with my favorite brand of olive oil, or even with flavored oils or balsamic vinegar.

Questions for Paola? Email her at paolamarocchi55@gmail.com.