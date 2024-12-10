My Absolute Favorite Way to Make Eggplant Parmigiana

This version of eggplant parmigiana is my absolute favorite.

Don't get me wrong, I also love the version with the breadcrumb dredge as well, but there's something about this preparation that is lighter and melts in your mouth.

I love cutting the eggplant as thinly as possible. The light dusting of flour coats the outside of the eggplant perfectly, resulting in a luscious texture, as well as lending some structure to the eggplant and to the eggplant parmigiana dish in general.

I’ve had this version throughout my life, sometimes in people’s homes or in restaurants. This particular recipe is different from the one that my mother made. With lots of trial and error, I believe I have found the perfect preparation.

I hope you agree!