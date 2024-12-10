Skip to Content
My Absolute Favorite Way to Make Eggplant Parmigiana

Making eggplant parmigiana can be tricky, but it doesn't have to be. Let Joanna Moeller of @spaghettiroots_nyc show you her reliable technique.

10:00 AM EST on December 10, 2024

Eggplant Parmigiana alla Joanna Moeller.

Eggplant Parmigiana alla Joanna Moeller.

This version of eggplant parmigiana is my absolute favorite.

Don't get me wrong, I also love the version with the breadcrumb dredge as well, but there's something about this preparation that is lighter and melts in your mouth.

I love cutting the eggplant as thinly as possible. The light dusting of flour coats the outside of the eggplant perfectly, resulting in a luscious texture, as well as lending some structure to the eggplant and to the eggplant parmigiana dish in general. 

I’ve had this version throughout my life, sometimes in people’s homes or in restaurants. This particular recipe is different from the one that my mother made. With lots of trial and error, I believe I have found the perfect preparation. 

I hope you agree!

Eggplant Parmigiano

Recipe by Joanna Moeller
5.0 from 1 vote
Servings

6-8

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

1

hour 

Ingredients

  • 5 5 -6 small eggplants, skin peeled in stripes, salted and patted dry

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 all-purpose flour seasoned with sea salt & pepper (to taste)

  • 1 cup 1 Extra Virgin Olive Oil

  • 3 cups 3 Marinara sauce

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 Italian seasoned breadcrumbs

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

  • 1 lb. 1 fresh mozzarella cheese torn into small pieces

  • Fresh basil to finish

Directions

  • To Fry the Eggplant
  • Dredge the eggplant pieces in the flour.
  • Heat the EVOO in a wide pan.
  • Add the eggplant and fry on both sides until brown.
  • Remove to a paper towel–lined baking sheet.
  • To Assemble and Bake
  • Preheat over to 400°F.
  • Add a full ladle of marinara sauce to the bottom of the baking dish.
  • Sprinkle approximately 2 tbsp. of breadcrumbs over the marinara.
  • Layer the fried eggplant over the sauce and breadcrumbs.
  • Top eggplant with grated Parmigiano cheese and fresh mozzarella.
  • Add another layer of sauce, eggplant, Parmigiano, mozzarella, and 2 tbsp. breadcrumbs.
  • Top with marinara sauce.
  • Bake for approximately 40 minutes (until it’s bubbly and the top is well browned).
  • Finish with fresh basil.

Read More:

