Grilled Spicy Swordfish Caponata as a Nod to Sicily

Our contributor taps her Italian roots to create a recipe where grilled swordfish is topped with a spicy caponata.

9:00 AM EDT on July 25, 2024

Grilled Swordfish with Caponata.

Grilled Swordfish with Caponata.

With my Sicilian roots, swordfish and eggplant go hand in hand. This Swordfish Caponata dish is complex in flavor, healthy, and so satisfying. The smokiness and char from the grilled swordfish are the perfect complement to the sweet and sour, almost stewed, eggplant.

I developed this recipe many years ago, as Caponata is one of my all-time favorite dishes. I have made it my own by adding a bit of spice from the Calabrian chili and adding in honey, as opposed to sugar, which is typically used.

Whenever I make this Caponata, it is eaten within a day! Its everyone's favorite and I hope that you enjoy this Swordfish Caponata recipe as much as I do! 

Grilled Swordfish with Sicilian Caponata

Recipe by Joanna Moeller
Servings

2

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

30

minutes

Ingredients

  • For the Grilled Swordfish

  • 2 1/2 lb. 2 swordfish steaks

  • extra virgin olive oil

  • sea salt & black pepper

  • For the Caponata

  • 1 medium to large 1 eggplant, cut into 1-inch cubes

  • 2 stalks 2 celery, chopped

  • 1/2 large 1/2 yellow onion, chopped

  • 2-3 cloves 2-3 garlic, chopped

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 raisins

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 Castelvetrano olives, roughly chopped

  • 2 tbsp. 2 capers

  • 2 tbsp. 2 tomato paste

  • 1 tbsp. 1 Calabrian chili pepper

  • 1-1/2 tbsp. 1-1/2 honey

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 red wine vinegar

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 extra virgin olive oil

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 freshly torn basil

  • sea salt & black pepper to taste

Directions

  • For the Swordfish
  • Rub the swordfish on both sides with extra virgin olive oil and season to taste with sea salt & black pepper.
  • Grill over medium-high heat until the swordfish self-releases from the grill.
  • Turn the swordfish over and grill to desired internal temperature.
  • For the Caponata
  • In a large skillet, over medium-high heat, add extra virgin olive oil.
  • Add the diced eggplant to a hot skillet, season well with sea salt & black pepper.
  • Once eggplant is slightly browned, add the onion, celery, garlic, and cook until softened.
  • Add tomato paste, stir to coat the vegetables.
  • Add the Calabrian chili and deglaze with red wine vinegar.
  • Add in raisins, olives and capers.
  • Finish with freshly torn basil. 

