Grilled Spicy Swordfish Caponata as a Nod to Sicily

With my Sicilian roots, swordfish and eggplant go hand in hand. This Swordfish Caponata dish is complex in flavor, healthy, and so satisfying. The smokiness and char from the grilled swordfish are the perfect complement to the sweet and sour, almost stewed, eggplant.
I developed this recipe many years ago, as Caponata is one of my all-time favorite dishes. I have made it my own by adding a bit of spice from the Calabrian chili and adding in honey, as opposed to sugar, which is typically used.
Whenever I make this Caponata, it is eaten within a day! Its everyone's favorite and I hope that you enjoy this Swordfish Caponata recipe as much as I do!