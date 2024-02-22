Snappy Swordfish Oreganata with Peppers is Perfect for Lent

This swordfish oreganata recipe started as a small test (like that cooking competition show Chopped) because some of my extended family here in Florida would not eat fish of any kind. Yes, that’s right, and hard to believe as we get the freshest seafood from both of our beautiful coasts in the Sunshine State.

I grew up in upstate New York eating clams, sardines, cod, mussels, and anything that swam that my Italian grandmothers and mom would make with gusto, so this was a real challenge. I decided to call this dish my “SPECIAL CUTLETS” because everyone young and old loves my veal and chicken cutlets.

I bought slim-cut swordfish and passed the first small test when I got a thumbs up at the dinner table from the pickiest eater! The key to this swordfish oreganata is to really pack on the crumbs, so they look like a beautiful cutlet!

Here’s a great tip: Use whatever meaty fish you like or is on sale, such as flounder, cod, halibut, and even shrimp to make this terrific dinner that’s perfect for lent. This past holiday season it graced my Christmas Eve table and was devoured in a flash. I’d call that a winner, winner fish dinner for sure!

I hope you love my Casa Michele’s Kitchen new recipe and am looking forward to you trying it in your kitchen. Don’t forget to tag me @michele7533 on Instagram, so I can see your stellar presentation.

Snappy Swordfish Oreganata with Mixed Peppers, Onions, Garlic & Fennel







Servings 4 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 30 minutes Ingredients For the Swordfish

4 4 Swordfish steaks (wild caught and sustainable) seasoned with salt and pepper.

1 cup 1 homemade or store-bought Italian breadcrumbs.

½ cup grated cheese.

2 2 -3 tbsp good quality olive oil.

1 1/2 tsp 1 1/2 dried oregano.

1/2 1/2 lemon zested and juiced.

Sliced lemons and fresh basil for serving.

For the Peppers

1 1 fennel bulb cut into thin slices

1 1 yellow pepper seeded and chopped

1 1 red pepper, seeded and chopped

1 small 1 yellow onion, chopped

4-5 4-5 garlic cloves, chopped

2 Tbs. 2 olive oil

1 splash 1 water or chicken stock

Salt and pepper to taste

1 pinch 1 dried Oregano

crushed red ped pepper flakes to taste Directions For the Peppers

Start the peppers mixture before you cook the fish.

Begin by sautéing the fennel in some olive oil (as it takes longer to soften) for about 10 minutes in olive oil.

Add the red pepper flakes.

Put a splash of water or stock in to soften it and let it cook down.

Add the onion and peppers and cook until soft then introduce the garlic.

Season with salt, pepper and oregano.

For the Swordfish

Mix the breadcrumbs with all the cheese, oil, lemon and seasonings (it should resemble the consistency of wet sand).

Press the mixture onto the fish and place it in an oiled baking pan.

Bake at 375 for 10-12 minutes until the topping is crispy and golden and the fish is cooked through.

To Serve

Serve the fish on top of the beautiful vegetables and garnish with lemon slices and basil.