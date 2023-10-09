Skip to Content
Purchase an Annual Subscription to Appetito, Get Bona Furtuna EVOO

Now, when you purchase an annual subscription to Appetito, you will receive a bottle of Bona Furtuna extra olive oil from Sicily and other gifts. Subscribe to Appetito today!

5:39 PM EDT on October 9, 2023

Bona Furtuna Heritage Blend Single-Estate Olive Oil

Appetito has partnered with Bona Furtuna, the producer of award-winning extra virgin olive oil from Sicily and other products. Appetito’s annual subscribers will now receive a package of gifts that includes a 500-ml bottle of Bona Furtuna Heritage Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil, a $39.95 value. Annual subscribers to our top tier, “Abbondanza” offering will also receive a jar of Bona Furtuna’s Sicilian sea salt and Italian herb blend.

Buying an annual subscription supports Appetito’s operations and will help us to keep providing a daily selection of Italian food and drink recipes, as well as news and features about Italian food and drink, travel guides to Italy, and much more. As part of any subscription, monthly or annual, you will receive full access to Appetito. 

For more information, visit the Bona Furtuna x Appetito page or Appetito’s subscription page.

